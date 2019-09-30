Bayelsa Guber: I’m Authentic Flag-bearer Of APC, Says Lyon

The flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa state, Chief David Lyon yesterday breaks his silence over the claims by the state governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson that he is not validly elected and not qualified to contest the November 16, election saying he is validly elected and waiting for the certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Comm

Chief David Lyon, who made this known in Yenagoa weekend during the commissioning of the David Lyon/Senator Degi Governorship Campaign Office by the Minister of State For Petroleum Resources and State Leader of the APC, Chief Timipre Sylva, said he and his running mate are the authentic flag bearer for the elections despite waiting for INEC certificate of return.

According to David Lyon, who also dismissed the claims of the PDP supporters that he cannot speak by delivering his speech in English, said the authenticity of a flag bearer goes beyond the brandishing of party’s certificate of return as done by the PDP flag bearer, Senator Douye Diri, “If you want to know a genuine flag bearer, it is not flashing certificate of return from your political party. And we don’t see it anymore. I will not flash the certificate of return from the party as flag bearer. On our own, we are waiting to take the INEC’s Certificate of Return.”

Lyon, while addressing a mammoth crowd of APC leaders and supporters that had waited long hours to welcome him back to Yenagoa and witness the commissioning of his Campaign Secretariat, assured them that he will never disappoint them if elected into office as governor.