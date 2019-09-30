NEWS
Bayelsa Guber: I’m Authentic Flag-bearer Of APC, Says Lyon
The flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa state, Chief David Lyon yesterday breaks his silence over the claims by the state governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson that he is not validly elected and not qualified to contest the November 16, election saying he is validly elected and waiting for the certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Comm
Chief David Lyon, who made this known in Yenagoa weekend during the commissioning of the David Lyon/Senator Degi Governorship Campaign Office by the Minister of State For Petroleum Resources and State Leader of the APC, Chief Timipre Sylva, said he and his running mate are the authentic flag bearer for the elections despite waiting for INEC certificate of return.
According to David Lyon, who also dismissed the claims of the PDP supporters that he cannot speak by delivering his speech in English, said the authenticity of a flag bearer goes beyond the brandishing of party’s certificate of return as done by the PDP flag bearer, Senator Douye Diri, “If you want to know a genuine flag bearer, it is not flashing certificate of return from your political party. And we don’t see it anymore. I will not flash the certificate of return from the party as flag bearer. On our own, we are waiting to take the INEC’s Certificate of Return.”
Lyon, while addressing a mammoth crowd of APC leaders and supporters that had waited long hours to welcome him back to Yenagoa and witness the commissioning of his Campaign Secretariat, assured them that he will never disappoint them if elected into office as governor.
MOST READ
Borno Gov Releases Gratuities For 2nd Batch Of 1,000 Retirees
Much Ado About Lawmakers’ Jumbo Pay And Funds Retirement
NAF Bags Int’l PR Golden World Award
NASU Threatens To Withdraw Services From WAEC Offices Nationwide
N90bn Allegation: CAN Did Not Endorse Corruption – Ayokunle
Bayelsa Guber: I’m Authentic Flag-bearer Of APC, Says Lyon
A/Ibom Recruits 300 Vigilantes To Enforce Environmental Laws
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Pilot Narrates 3-Day Ordeal With Plane Hijackers
- NEWS24 hours ago
NCAA Bars Carriage Of MacBook PRO Inflight
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
No Going Back On Border Closure – Immigration
- COLUMNS24 hours ago
El-Rufai Goes To School
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Independence: War Veterans Hail President Over Welfare Package
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
PMB Condemns Abuse Of Children In Kaduna House Of Torture
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Miyetti Allah Backs Kogi Gov’s Re-election Bid
- EDITORIAL24 hours ago
Impact Of CBN’s Agricultural Policy