Dangote Cement Extends Promo By 4 Weeks

Management of Dangote Cement at the weekend extended the ongoing sales promo by additional four weeks, stating that customers still have more than 20 cars and other fabulous prizes to be won and they must win all the gifts before the promo will be concluded. Group managing director of Dangote Cement, Eng Joseph Makoju, revealed this during another car presentation in Lokoja, Kogi State.

He said, “We are excited to inform you that we have decided to extend the ongoing National Consumer Promotion tagged ‘Dangote Bag of Goodies’.”

He said while promotion will now end on October 15, 2019 customers still have till October 31, 2019 to redeem their respective prizes. “Based on the above dates, packaging of cement in the special promo bags with scratch card insertion will continue till October 15th while lucky consumers will be able to continue redeeming their prizes up until October 31, 2019,” he informed.

Meanwhile hundreds of pedestrians, motorists, and motorbike operators took turn to catch a glimpse of the presentation of prizes in Lokoja, Kogi state. The car winner, Mr Abubakar Musa, a block moulder, said he was still in shock despite being presented keys to his new car. Narrating how he won the car, he said: “When I removed the winning card from the bag of cement, I ran to my wife who told me that the promo has since ended. But when I brought it to the Dangote office here they confirmed that it was ongoing and that I had won a car.’’