EFCC Probes Rep Over Diversion Of N1bn Constituency Project Fund

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has concluded plans to investigate a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Lazarus Ogbee over an alleged diversion of projects amounting to about N1 billion in the last four years.

Ogbee, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was in 2015 elected to represent lkwo/Ezza South federal constituency of Ebonyi state. He is currently serving a second tenure in the green chamber.

Leadership checks revealed that members of the House of Representatives from each state are entitled to approximately N1 billion as Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIP) in the annual budget.

However, the lawmakers do not have access to equal worth of projects, as some states have as many as 24 members while in some states, there are as few as six members.

Members from Kano and Lagos states have lowest rate of ZIP, whch is less N100 million projects, while members from states like Ebonyi, Ekiti, Bayelsa and Gombe, have the highest rate, due to the number of federal constituencies per states.

A National Assembly source revealed that about N100 billion is earmarked for senators and House of Representatives members for ZIP in the budget. Projects worth about 60 per cent of this of this amount is allocated to members of the House while senators share projects worth 40 per cent.

Acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu last week received a petition to probe an alleged diversion of ZIP by Hon Ogbee. The petition, according to Leadership source, has been transmitted to the investigation department of the commission.

According to the petition signed by C. O of Ogboji on behalf of his clients, Mr. Gideon Eltoyo and Mr. lfennyi Nwali both from lkwo/Ezza South federal constituency, Ogbee has consistently diverted projects meant for empowerment of his constituency for personal use.

The petitioners also alleged that empowerment materials kept in the private residence of Ogbee, located in Amazaekwe, Ebonyi state, are been sold to his constituents.

“We are solicitors to Mr. Gideon Eltoyo and Mr. lfennyi Nwali who are concerned law abiding citizens from lkwo Local Govemment Am and Ezza local government area of Ebonyi State respectively. Our clients are from lkwo/Ezza South federal constituency of Ebonyi State which Hon. Lazarus Ogbee is representing in the National Assembly up till date.

“It is in our client’s brief that Hon. Lazarus Ogbee since inception to released with the funds for constituency projects for lkwo/Ezza South federal constituency, but instead of using same for the good people of his constituency converted/ diverted same for his personal gain,” the petition reads in part.

The petition reads further :” Our clients informed us that there are heaps of motorcycles, sewing machines and tricycles, etc at Amazaekwe Ebonyi State in the private residence of Hon. Lazarus Ogbe. These motorcycles, tricycles and sewing machines etc are ordinary meant to be distributed to the Constituents of lkwo/Ezza South federal constituency as a way of empowering them but Hon. Lazarus Ogbee instead of distributing same unlawfully converted and diverted same to his own lad is now selling them secretly to people and retaining the proceed of such sale for his personal gain.

“Our clients having seen the above heart touching omen does not want to take Laws in their hands and hence consulted us for legal advice and we decided with the consent of our clients to raise this report.”

The petitioners however urged EFCC to investigate financial transaction of and that the lawmaker should be made to account for the funds earmarked for projects allocated to his constituency from 2015 when he assumed office.

The petitioners also undertake to assist the commission in its investigation. “Our clients undertake to assist the investigation team with relevant information within their reach to enhance an indebt and proper investigation of the above complain.”

Ogbee however denied the any wrongdoing, when contacted by our Correspondent. The lawmaker described the allegations as baseless and unfounded.

“I am aware of the allegations/ accusations. They are lies from the pit of hell and unfounded. Those allegations were cooked by my opponent in the last National Assembly election which I won but he went to tribunal to challenge me. The petitions he has been writing are his antics to distract me but I cannot capitulate in the face of his fabrications,” Ogbe said.