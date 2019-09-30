First Bank, JAN To Host Company Of The Year Competition

First Bank Nigeria Limited is partnering with Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) to hold the National Company of the Year Competition (NCOY), winners of which will be representing the country to compete with other African countries.

According to JAN’s executive director, Mrs. Simi Nwogugu, the National Company of the Year Competition 2019 is an opportunity to showcase the depth of potential that lies within these young minds and Junior Achievement Nigeria’s role in grooming the next generation of leading entrepreneurs.

“We thank First Bank of Nigeria Limited for sponsoring the NCOY competition for three consecutive years, a partnership we are pleased to reckon with, whilst contributing to the continued growth and development of the country. This is a call-to-action for corporate stakeholders, teachers, youths, entrepreneurs and all who support the cause of empowering youths to becoming not just leaders, but conscientious leaders leading a vibrant economy.”

Expressing her delight on FirstBank’s support and participation in the activities of Junior Achievement Nigeria, especially its National Company of the Year (NCOY), the group head, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Folake Ani-Mumuney said “we are pleased to identify with JAN, especially on its giant strides at encouraging entrepreneurship amongst secondary school students in the country.

“With innovation and invention being essential at promoting opportunities for growth and development in the fast-changing world, the NCOY remains a platform to strengthen the intellectual development of young people in the society.”

The event which takes place on Thursday this week in Lagos, will bring together the Junior Achievers Company Programme winners of the regional competitions together to compete for the National Company of the Year Award sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria Limited. The winners will represent Nigeria against fellow JA Africa companies for the title of 2019 JA Africa Company of the Year set to hold in Ghana.

The competition will be judged by non-executive director, UACN Property Development Company, Awuneba Ajumogobia; CEO, Endeavor Nigeria, Eloho Gihan-Mbelu; CEO, Crenet TechLabs, Kehinde Olateru; co-founder, Piggyvest, Ibukun Akinola.