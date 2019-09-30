NEWS
INEC Loses Taraba REC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has lost the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Taraba State, Alhaji Baba Abba Yusuf.
Yusuf died Saturday at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Borno state, where he was admitted.
A statement issued by INEC’s secretary, Rose Oriarian Anthony, said Yusuf was buried yesterday Sunday 29th September 2019 in Maiduguri.
“Alhaji Yusuf was one of the most experienced RECs in the Commission, having been appointed in 2010. He had served as REC in Benue and Adamawa states. His experience has been invaluable to the Commission over the years. May God grant him eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the great loss,” the statement added.
