Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

INEC Loses Taraba REC

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has lost the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Taraba State, Alhaji Baba Abba Yusuf.

Yusuf died Saturday  at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Borno state, where he was admitted.

A statement issued by INEC’s secretary, Rose Oriarian Anthony, said Yusuf was buried yesterday Sunday 29th September 2019 in Maiduguri.

“Alhaji Yusuf was one of the most experienced RECs in the Commission, having been appointed in 2010. He had served as REC in Benue and Adamawa states. His experience has been invaluable to the Commission over the years. May God grant him eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the great loss,” the statement added.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: