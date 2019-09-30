Insurgency: Gov Fintiri Increases Allowance Of Vigilantes

Governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri has reviewed upwards, the monthly allowance of vigilantes in Madagali local government area from N40000 to N45000 with immediate effect.

Fintiri said, the gesture is to serve as morale booster for the group involved in the fight against the remnants of insurgents in the area.

He stated this in Gulak, the headquarters of the council when he paid lhomage to the District Head, where he reiterated government’s support to the fight against insurgency.

Fintiri further noted that, granting autonomy to 21 LGAs as well as free and compulsory education from primary to secondary schools by his administration was aimed at bringing people closer to government.

He pointed out that, government and international donor agencies will commence rehabilitation and reconstruction of LGAs ravaged by activities of insurgents in the state.

The district head of Gulak, Alhaji Bello Sumda lauded the gesture, saying it will go a long way to boost the morale of the vigilantes to be more committed in fighting against insurgency.

The monarch urged Gov. Fintiri to fear Allah and do justice to all citizens, irrespective of tribal and religious colouration.

The governor paid an on-the-spot assessment visit to Madagali Central Primary School which used to be the hideout of members Boko Haram when they invaded the area.