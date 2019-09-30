HEALTH
Kwara Records 35% Increase In Public Hospital Patronage
Kwara state has recorded at least 35 percent rise in hospital patronage in the last three to four months, as the government focused on basic healthcare and equipping of the General Hospital Ilorin.
The state deputy governor, Kayode Alabi disclosed this in Ilorin, the state capital during the closing of a weeklong-free medical and surgery interventions undertaken by the state government.
“We will make sure that all our primary health centres are properly run and functioning very well. The government will also equip hospitals to meet the medical needs of the people. What you have seen here is a direction of where we are going,” De Alabi said.
Alabi, who represented governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at the event, thanked the governor for his commitment to the welfare of the people.
The surgical interventions, in which some 500 persons benefitted, was sponsored by the state government in partnership with the Kwara State Association of Nigeria, North America (KSANG) and Sakinah Medical Outreach.
Alabi said the government is determined to secure the services of qualified health personnel to provide quality healthcare services in the state.
Special Adviser on health matters to the governor, Prof. Wale Sulaiman, explained that the just concluded surgical mission was a follow-up to the medical mission held across the three senatorial districts, where about 2500 patients were attended to by volunteer doctors from Sakinah medical outreach.
“The combined medical and surgical mission is one of those key emergency strategies, meant to bring immediate relief to people that have common ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, infectious and non-infectious diseases,” he said, commending the governor, the management of the general hospital, the volunteers, and health ministry officials.
Sulaiman, who facilitated the surgical interventions, noted that the intervention had brought immediate relief to patients who would have been waiting for years due to lack of funds to access medical care.
Director general of the Kwara state hospital management bureau, Dr Oladimeji Aluko, commended the government for addressing the immediate healthcare of the people, saying that 70 percent of the beneficiaries are indigent Kwarans.
