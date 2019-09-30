Much Ado About Lawmakers’ Jumbo Pay And Funds Retirement

The first peep into the highly shrouded secret and concealed ballooned incomes or the real earnings by senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was given by Senator Shehu Sani on March 7, 2018 when he disclosed that he and his colleagues receive N13.5 million monthly as “running cost.”

Sani, who represented Kaduna state Central senatorial district in the 8th Senate had in an interview with a frontline magazine said that the running cost does not include a monthly consolidated basic salary and allowances which they also receive.

According to a public commentator, Comrade Mahmud Aka’aba, ‘’Senator Shehu Sani’s disclosure was just a glimpse of the medusa-head of pillages in the ‘’Evil Empire’’ called ‘’National Assembly’’, very well couched by law as sucker and financial hunchback for a democratic Nigeria’’. Of course, further facts emerging from several directions appear to support this assertion.

‘’By virtue of Section 4 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, National Assembly members are conferred with duties and power to make laws for the peace, orderliness and good governance in the country. It is a supposed symbol and origin of our nation’s democracy. Alas, how can a nation’s democracy be clean when its origin is filthy, riddled with official profligacy and corruption. You can’t give what you don’t have. Senators can’t make laws for good the governance of Nigeria as long as they are not paying themselves within the confine of laws of the land. Is there any senator who after four years term do not own a house in Asokoro, Wuse 2 or Maitama districts of Abuja? Can their lawful salaries and emoluments purchase houses of N0.5 to N2 billion in those places? The answer is no’’, Aka’aba argued rhetorically .

Evidence abounds that the 109 senators and 360 House of Representatives members were paid overhead allowances and welcome packages within the first three months after their inauguration on June 11, 2019.

According to the prescription of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) in its Remuneration Package for Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders 2007 to Date, each member of the House of Representatives after inauguration is entitled to furniture allowance of N5,955,637.5 and accommodation allowance of N3, 970,425, summing up to N9.926, 062.5. Therefore, the 360 lawmakers that make up the House of Representatives are entitled to accommodation and furniture allowances of N3.57bn.

On the other hand, each senator is entitled to a combined furniture and accommodation allowance of N10,132,000; while the accommodation allowance of a senator is N4,052,800, the furniture allowance is N6,079,200. The 109 senators are entitled to receive a total of N1.1bn. And in a nutshell, the federal legislators were paid N4.68 billion as welcome package.

According to RMAFC, accommodation and furniture allowances are two of the irregular entitlements of lawmakers and other political office holders. While accommodation is paid once every year, furniture allowance is paid once in four years.

Beside the N4.68bn welcome package to sort out accommodation and furniture issues, each senator is entitled to receive N40.5m for three months as overhead allowance, while each member of the House of Representatives receives N30m for the same purpose. The 109 senators got N4.41bn as overhead allowance for the first three months while the 360 Reps members got N10.8bn in their first three months.

Added to the N4.68bn for accommodation and furniture, the legislators got N19.89bn within their first three months in the red and green chambers.

As regards motor vehicles, each of the senators is entitled to N8, 105,600 while each member of the House of Representatives is entitled to N7, 940,850.50. The allowance for motor vehicles had been controversial in the past. According to RMAFC, this allowance payable once in four years is a loan and is optional. This means that it is repayable. However, there is no evidence that lawmakers that received the payment in the past had ever paid back.

Besides, there is a common practice that the leadership of the National Assembly purchased Toyota Land Cruiser Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) for chairmen and vice chairmen of its standing committees for oversight functions. The Bukola Saraki-led 8th senate spent not less than N4 billion to buy the brand new vehicles at a cost of N36 million, in addition to two extra cars.

The 9th senate led by Senator Ahmed Lawan is reportedly set to buy same SUV cars for the chairmen and vice chairmen of its 69 committees (with two extra) for N50 million each which would amount to about N5.550 billion in all. The cars will go round the 109 senators which would be sold to the senators at N1 million each.

This is just as unconfirmed report has it that the leadership of the 9th senate is set to purchase a bulletproof Range Rover Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) for its use. It was the same brand of car allegedly purchased by the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, which operatives of the Nigerian Customs in Lagos had on January 11, 2017, intercepted and impounded on the grounds that the car which was valued at N298 million attracted unpaid customs duty of N74 million. The seizure of the car led to the cold-war between the 8th senate leadership and the head of Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Ahmad Ali (Rtd) in that era.

Meanwhile, apart from these irregular allowances, there are other regular perks of office that are paid to lawmakers on a monthly basis. These include motor vehicle maintenance and fueling. This is pegged at 75 per cent of their monthly salary.

Others are personal assistant – 25 per cent; domestic staff – 75 per cent; entertainment – 30 per cent; utilities – 30 per cent; newspapers/periodicals – 15 per cent; wardrobe – 25 per cent; house maintenance – 5 per cent; and constituency – 250 ****.

There are other entitlements that they are not paid to them directly but provided and paid for by the government. These are for their special assistants, security and legislative aides. What this means is that those in this capacity are paid directly by the government as the allowances cannot be claimed by political office holders. These allowances apply to senators and members of the House of Representatives.

Medical expenses are also borne by the government when they have a need for health services. The lawmakers are as well entitled to tour duty allowance, estacode when they travel and recess allowances. For a senator, the tour duty allowance is N37, 000 per night; the estacode is $950 per night and the recess allowance is 10 per cent of their annual salary.

For a member of the House of Representatives, the tour duty allowance is N35, 000 per night; the estacode is $900 per night and the recess allowance is 10 per cent of their annual salary

News broke out recently with accusation that the N73.5 billion the 8th assembly senators received in four years as running cost for their offices were not retired. Of course, Senator Shehu Sani’s last year disclosure gave credence to this humongous national fraud when he explained that ‘’though there is no specification on what the funds was meant for, each lawmaker is mandated to provide receipts to back up their expenses’’.

“The constituency project itself is given on a zonal basis and almost every senator will go with a constituency fund of about N200 million, but it is not the cash that is given to you. You will be told that you have N200 million with an agency of government for which you will now submit projects equivalent to that amount. And it is that agency of government that will go and do those projects for you.”

Senator Sani said the process of executing the projects was fraught with fraud. “Now, the corruption comes when the projects are not done and the money is taken. But I can tell you that I would love a situation where we do away with running costs, constituency projects and leave senators and members of House of Reps with salaries’’, he said during the interview.

The unretired running cost of N73.5 billion is said to be part of the N150 billion approved by the 8th national assembly for senators and members of the House of Representatives as running cost.

According to a lawyer who spoke on condition of anonymity, “the running cost incurred in the senate must have been replicated beyond N75 billion by the House of Representatives, which on the whole means the national assembly all long indulged in extra budgetary spending. On what ground would lawmakers set against the executive and judiciary if they do the same thing or supervise their budget implementations? These are the genesis of the rot in the system.

“The Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) does not have provision for running cost for members of the National Assembly. The Financial Regulations provide that no further advance would be given unless retirement on previous ones are made. “Definitely, based on what Senator Sani said last year, up to the end of the 8th Senate, the lawmakers might not have rendered account of how they spent the money they received as running cost. According to some news report, the releases for running cost, which were requested through memos addressed to the Senate president were made to the senators on monthly basis through vouchers, exactly the way Senator Shehu Sani stated it’’.

The breakdown of the N73.5 billion shows that the former Senate President Bukola Saraki received the highest amount in running cost to the tune of N2,092,038,411.36 in four years. A further breakdown indicated that he got a monthly payment of N43,584,133.57 which translated to N523,009,602.84 annually as running cost. He was closely followed by his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, who received N1, 534,862,352 within the same period. He received a monthly running cost of N31, 976, 299 which amounted to N383,715, 588 per annum. Also, the office of then Senate Leader which was initially occupied by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, received N1,103,838,402.72 as running cost within the same period. The annual advances for the office stood at N275,959, 600.68 based on a monthly sum of N22,996, 633.39 as running cost. The then Minority Leader, Philip Tanimu Aduda and Chief Whip, Olusola Adeyeye, received N798,969,443.52 each in four years as running cost. Each of them got N16, 645,196.74 monthly and N199,742,360.88 annually within the period in review.

The remaining five principal officers during the 8th senate – deputy Senate leader, deputy chief whip, deputy minority leader, minority whip and deputy minority whip were said to have received N14,717,858.17 monthly each as office running cost which cumulatively amounted to N3,532,265,960.80 in four years. While the remaining 99 senators received N13,408,630.7 monthly, amounting to N160, 903,565.40 each or N15,929,452,974.60. In four years, the total sum received by all the 99 senators in four years as running cost stood at N643,614,273.60. Reports further shows that memos/payment vouchers were raised by principal officers and other senators to the office of then Senate President Saraki, requesting for office running cost as well as payments advanced to them through vouchers.

The lawmakers individually or collectively received payments in respect of requests for running cost through vouchers duly stamped and entered into the National Assembly’s vote book. This was ably demonstrated by a memo of the September 2016, which was raised for 99 ‘Distinguished Senators’ titled “REQUEST FOR OFFICE RUNNING COST,” for the total sum of N1,327,454,440.

Each of the senators were said to have applied for N217,800,000 for local travel; N297,000,000 for international travel; N69,3000,000 for office stationeries; N4,950,000 for books; N4,950,000 for newspapers and N99,000,000 for magazines. Similarly, each of the senators sought approval for the sum of N54,450,000 for printing of non-security documents; N44,550,000 for maintenance of motor vehicle; N54,450,000 for maintenance of IT and computers; N297,000,000 for consulting and professional services general; N99,000,000 for international training; N69,000,000 for local training; N4,950,000 for motor vehicle fuel cost; N49,5000,000 for lubricant cost; N4,950,000 for refreshment and N45,404,440 for postage and courier services. Payment in respect of the requested amounts totaling N1,327,454,440.00 was advanced through a single voucher but it was unclear how the retirements (if any) were made. The voucher which was marked: “PV/NASS/SEN/ADV/REC/ADV/2016/10/1047 had detailed description of service/work read: “Being running cost granted to the office of 99 distinguished senators as 12th payment of 3rd quarter in the month of September 2016 vide relevant minute of approval attached in file no: NASS/SEN/420/12TH/2016 refers.”

Of course, the five principal officers of the 8th Senate, Senators Philip Tanimu Aduda, Bala Ibn Na’ Allah, Francis Alimikhena, Emmanuel Bwacha and Biodun Olujimi made their request for N14,717,858.17 each as office running cost for that month.

According to the lawyer who craved anonymity, said “this is ‘mass fraud’ because these payments were not backed by any authority. The Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFC), which is the only body recognized by the Nigerian Constitution to fix the salaries and emoluments of political office holders, has no provision for office running cost requested by the senators’’.

“The RMAFC had in March 2018 reportedly declared as illegal, the N13.5 million each senator was reportedly collecting as running cost every month. According to the commission, payment of running cost was not covered by the “Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances) (Amendments) Act 2008” governing emoluments of political office holders in the country.

“You would recall that in 2008, Senator George Akume was accused by the former Senate President, David Mark for divulging to the press the N2 billion smuggled into a Supplementary Appropriation of the Federal Government. At the closed door executive session of the senate, they agreed to add the N2 billion ostensibly to be shared among themselves. Akume’s quarter also said then that Mark was only trying to set him up by letting out the information in order to cause his suspension.

‘’The senate and members of the House of Representatives have high propensity for illegal appropriation of funds for them with utmost impunity on the grounds that nothing has happened to executive officials that did worse than theirs’’.

Further testimonies indicate that what senators earn through lawful or illegal payments are mere brushes compare to what they rake through committee and oversight duties.

A former senator who does not want to be named, said ‘’the real deal or thing is in the committee duties, oversight functions or public hearing work. This is why there’s always scrambles for chairmanship or vice of the juicy committees. It is for real. It is indeed juicy for a senator who is opportune to head one. For preservation of their secrets or cover them up against corrupt practices, passage of their budgets, amend laws to their advantages or support them in one way or the other, the officials of MDAs under the supervision of these juicy committees pay the senators handsomely. That informed why some senators become multi-millionaires or billionaires at the end of their four-year term’’.

Meanwhile, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has since described as misleading and mischievous, a newspaper report which claimed he and other Senators failed to effectively retire the expenditure of N73.5 billion allocated to the eighth National Assembly as running cost for their offices.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yusuph Olaniyonu, on Tuesday, Saraki said before leaving office on June 6, 2019, he duly retired all funds allocated as running cost to his office as President of the Senate between June 2015 and May 2019.

That is just as the former senate leader, Ali Ndume said he accordingly retired all the money allocated as running cost for his office while he was a senate leader.

However, the fact remains that there is no law for the payment of running cost and several payments being oh made by the National Assembly members to themselves, besides, the ‘’Certain Political, Public and Judicial office Holders (Salaries and Allowances etc) Act 2002’’ and that of the 2007, ostensibly known as Monetization Act mandate that the fringe benefits which were formally paid in kinds be converted to cash by the salary and wage commission, in order to curb wastes and abuse of office.