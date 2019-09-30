NEWS
N/East Urged To Nominate Consensus Candidate For APC Sec
The All Progressives Congress (APC) North East zonal Secretary, Abubakar Sadiq Ajiya, has urged the zone to produce a consensus candidate for the position of the party’s national secretary.
LEADERSHIP recall that the seat of the APC national secretary which has been zoned to Borno and Yobe states became vacant following the emergence of Mai Mala Buni as governor of Yobe State after the March 9, 2019 governorship election.
Ajiya who spoke in an interview with newsmen over the weekend amid claims that there is crisis in the party, over who will be the rightful candidate, said the two states have the right to produce a candidate as it has been limited to them.
According to him, “What we have is a gap of communication and I’m pleased to tell you that as family members, that seat is limited to Borno and Yobe and key stakeholders from the two states will meet soon to settle the matter. While they have done that, this is a state caucus and then we will go into zonal caucus and that involve zonal leadership whereby each and every one will sit down and discuss.”
He added that Yobe rightly have an interest to see that someone from the state take over following Governor Buni’s resignation from the position, whereas Borno also have someone, Bulama Waziri who is very capable and who has been a politician know to the party, having contested the same position in the 2018 National Convention.
He further stated that the party needs someone who knows the structure of the party, its dynamics, culture and the challenges in order to take it to the next level.
