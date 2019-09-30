N90bn Allegation: CAN Did Not Endorse Corruption – Ayokunle

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that the body never endorsed corruption and has never exonerated anyone accused of corruption because they are not a court of law.

A statement signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, special assistant, Media and Communications to CAN President, Rev Samson Ayokunle and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday said anyone accused of corruption has to prove his or her innocence with documentary evidence before the court of competent jurisdiction.

The statement said CAN leadership visited vice president Yemi Osinbajo last Friday to hear his side of the story instead of rushing to the press either to condemn him or throw our weight behind him.

“This we believe, there is no law that is against our action,” the statement said.

The statement said after the CAN leaders had interacted with him and he said that “the allegation was baseless and should be treated as rubbish, and not only that, that he said that he was going to pursue the matter legally to prove his innocence.”

It said the association then assured the vice president that if he is proved innocent, then they will “throw our weight behind him.”

The statement said the leaders, thereafter, prayed for him and Nigeria.

“We urged him to continue to serve the nation with clean hands,” it said.

It reiterated that the leadership of CAN has never endorsed corruption.

“In our earlier visits to President Buhari, we had praised him for fighting war against corruption but urged him to make it comprehensive, sparing no one irrespective of political affiliation.

“Whatever might have been reported in the press, this is a direct transcript of the interview the President of Christian Association of Nigeria had with some journalists after hearing Osunbajo’s side of the matter. If anyone has anything contrary to this, let him or her produce it,” the statement added.