Nasarawa Reiterates Commitment To Promoting Cultural Festival

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has restated his commitment in promoting cultural festival to compete favourably in the global map.

The governor stated this at the launching of Nasarawa state Cultural Festival (NACFEST) fund raising in Lafia.

The governor who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on youths and sports, Kwanta Yakubu said that Nasarawa state is highly endowed with rich cultures and heritages that needed to be shown to the world.

The governor said his administration is determined to make the state a tourism centre of attraction by projecting the rich heritage and colourful cultures of Nasarawa state nationally and internationally.

“What we are doing here today is to confirm to the world that Nasarawa state is peaceful and highly endowed with rich cultures and heritages we can be proud of”

“This administration is committed to making tourism a viable sector, hence the support of NACFEST, we have rich cultural heritage that can stand the test of time; we are going to ensure that the state is habitable haven for all investors,” he said.

Gov Abdullahi appealed to the individual and corporate body to support the noble cause of protecting and projecting the cultures and heritages of Nasarawa state so as to place history in the global map.

Earlier, while declaring the event open, the chairman/chief launcher, Alh. Abubakar Sandaji said NACFEST was aimed at promoting the rich cultures and heritages of Nasarawa state.

Sandaji who is also the chairman of Sandaji group of company while emphasising on using festival to protect, project traditions and cultural heritage for posterity, said NACFEST also has the capacity to integrate and foster unity among the people of Nasarawa state.

“This event is under the private and public venture, the executive has released part of its counterpart fund, we will appreciate your generous donations to make this year, 2019 NACFEST a great success,” he appealed.

On his part, Mohammed Egye, director of programme, NACFEST said the current administration was committed to repositioning and taking cultural festival to the greater height.

According to him, the group that constituted the heads of NACFEST are highly experienced people who have travelled far and near to witness both national and international festival, therefore cannot afford to fail the state and its people.