National Security, Judiciary And Public Pressure

Recently, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ordered the release on bail of the Sahara Reporters publisher and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 presidential election, Omoyele Sowore. Laudable as this may sound, it is important to ask if really this order took into cognizance the gravity of the offences for which he has been charged.

Sowore was arrested on August 3, 2019 for planning a nationwide protest tagged RevolutionNow. For 45 days he was in the lawful custody of the DSS following a court order. However, a day before the expiration of the period of custody, the DSS charged him with offences of treasonable felony, money laundering, terrorism and plot to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari.

But the court, after hearing the arguments for and against the release of Sowore, ordered his immediate release to his lawyer after ruling that there was no longer a valid reason to continue detaining the respondent.

The prosecution counsel argued that Sowore was charged with a capital offence, conspiracy to commit treason, which by the provision of the constitution in section 161 could only be admitted to bail by a judge of a higher court under exceptional circumstances. It added that in the interest of justice and national security, the court should make an order that the bail or otherwise of Sowore be determined by the court that will hear the criminal trial.

Although the Constitution in Section 39 provides for the freedom of expression, such freedom is not absolute and it comes with its own limitations. Whether the actions of Sowore fall within such limitations will be decided by the court in due course. Admitted that there is freedom of expression, we believe that if that freedom is applied unfettered, it could lead to anarchy.

This Newspaper is of the view that laws ought to create a sense of responsibility on the part of citizens, government and law enforcement officials to enable them to know how to regulate their conduct.

The supervisory functions of the courts in this regard oblige them to pay utmost attention to the principles applicable not only to dissemination of ideas and information that are favourably received or regarded as inoffensive but also to those that are considered offensive or detrimental to the peace and order of the State.

Freedom of expression is an inalienable right of every citizen, but then unfettered expression of these ideas may cause serious harm, hatred, contempt, excite public disaffection or incite or instigate violence or threats within or against the State.

In as much as we totally agree that it is constitutional to discuss any grievance within the polity and criticise government policies, we also maintain that such criticism ought to be within the limits of what is legally permissible.

Loose expression of views that are more particularly followed by untoward acts targeted at the volatility of a nation tend to cause general disaffection and affect the public peace and public safety.

A responsible government cannot wait until such action has found sufficient ground before it can take steps to curtail it especially in these days of excessively exuberant manipulation of social media platforms by some characters with ill-motives. Any government that delays action against the mismanagement of public space in an attempt to allow freedom of expression does so at its own peril.

That is why it is provided in section 39 (3) and Section 45 (1) of the Constitution that the provisions of section 39 will not invalidate any law that is reasonably justifiable in a democratic society. Nothing in sections 37, 38, 39, 40 and 41 of the Constitution shall invalidate any law that is reasonably justifiable in a democratic society in the interest of defence, public safety, public order, public morality or public health; or for the purpose of protecting the rights and freedom of other persons.

It is instructive, in our view, that the Abuja court held that since the charges of terrorism had already been filed against Sowore, he must deposit his international passport and other travel documents to the court to guarantee his availability for trial, an indication of the risks to national security and evasion of justice. Yet it went ahead to hand him over to his lawyer!

This brings to mind the Nnamdi Kanu bail episode and the granting of medical leave to IMN leader, Ibrahim Elzakzaky. The courts caved in to undue pressure to grant supposedly justified bail only to end up in fiasco. The judiciary should not play to the gallery of media hype and other populist posturing in considering cases involving national security issues. National interest should not be trivialised.