NCC, Telcos Revalidate 6.8m Simcards, Blocks 2.2m From Network
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and mobile operators have successfully blocked a total of 2,277,311 improperly registered lines and revalidated 6,830,249 lines in accordance with the recent directive given by minister of Communications, Dr Isa Ali Pantami. A statement by deputy director and head Information/Press & PR Unit, Mrs Philomena Oshodin, stated that this achievement within 36 days of Pantami’s assumption of office was unprecedented, adding that Pantami has reiterated the need for all improperly registered SIM cards to remain blocked until they are properly registered.
“The minister wishes to sincerely appreciate the Regulator and the Telecom Operators for working hard to carry out the directive in record time. He urges them to redouble their efforts in ensuring that the momentum is sustained.
“The Federal Ministry of Communications is collaborating with the relevant parastatals and security Agencies to ensure that no stone is left unturned in ensuring that the security of lives and property in the nation is not compromised through the use of SIM card numbers. “Pursuant to this, Dr Pantami has directed that the profiles of persons linked to crime, aided and abetted by the use of SIM cards, should be promptly provided to the relevant security agencies when requested and a copy be sent to him for monitoring” she said.
Oshodin stated that the Ministry will continue to work with relevant parastatals and security agencies in the background to ensure that SIM card numbers are not used as a platform for committing crime.
