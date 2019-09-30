Ndidi Scores As Leicester Thrash 10-man Newcastle 5-0

Leicester City’s impressive start to the season under Brendan Rodgers continued with a thumping win which left woeful Newcastle anchored in the relegation zone.

Ricardo Pereira’s outstanding low finish set Leicester on their way before Newcastle were reduced to 10 men shortly before half-time after Isaac Hayden’s terrible challenge on Dennis Praet.

Leicester made the extra man advantage count with three goals in 10 second-half minutes.

Jamie Vardy beat Martin Dubravka at his near post to double the lead and, after Paul Dummett had deflected Praet’s cross into his own net to make it 3-0, headed the fourth.

On a miserable day for Newcastle, Wilfred Ndidi added a late fifth goal with a shot on the turn.

Leicester move back up to third in the table, where they started the weekend, after a fourth win in five league and cup games.

Rodgers’ side are two points off second placed Manchester City and seven behind leaders Liverpool, who they visit next Saturday.

This was Leicester’s 10th – and almost certainly easiest – top-flight win in 18 games since they appointed Rodgers as boss in February.

Rejuvenated and full of energy, they have been transformed by the former Celtic manager who took over a team drained of confidence and starved of wins seven months ago.

Only Manchester City and Liverpool have accumulated more points than Leicester in the Premier League since Rodgers’ appointment and Newcastle can count themselves fortunate not to have been on the end of an even heavier thrashing.

Leicester produced a clinical performance and scored from all five of their shots on target.

Portugal defender Pereira’s second goal in as many top-flight games set the tone for an utterly dominant performance – the former Porto player starting the move inside his own half before finishing after a neat one-two with former Newcastle player Ayoze Perez.