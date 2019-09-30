NRC Declares Bidding Process For Consultants Transparent

The pre-qualification bidding process for 313 consultants recently conducted by the management of Nigerian Railway Corporation was transparent, the director, Public Procurement of the Corporation, Mr. Ben Iloanusi has said.

The pre-qualification bidding process is coming against the backdrop of the approval of N61 billion for capital projects for the NRC, in the 2019 budget by the federal government.

Ilaonusi said that the qualified bidders will be notified in due course after documents submitted by the prospective consultants would have been properly verified, authenticated and evaluated by the corporation.

According to him, the pre-qualification bidding process was conducted to the extent that the representatives of the bidders certified documents submitted after scrutiny by officials of the corporation.

The director stated further that the amount approved will be used to seek and prosecute consultancy, works and goods services in order to sustain the narrow gauge railway lines from Lagos to Kano and Maiduguri/Port-Harcourt to Kano.

He said that plans are underway to conduct pre-qualification bidding for interested bidders for works and goods in the month of October this year.