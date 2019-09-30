CRIME
NSCDC Combs Edo Forest For Kidnapped Colleagues
Edo state Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed its personnel around the forests in Igueben area of Edo State where two of its men were on Friday afternoon kidnapped by suspected kidnappers.
Public relations officer of NSCDC State Command, Efosa Ogbebor told newsmen yesterday that they want to ensure that their personnel were released unhurt.
He said, “It is an unfortunate situation but we have deployed our men to comb the forest and ensure that the two of them are released unhurt.”
The two officers identified as Francis Okunwe, the Area Commander of the Edo North Area Command who is an Assistant Corps of the NSCDC and the Divisional Officer of Irrua, Chief Superintended of Corps (CSC) Albert Eguavoen were on their way to Benin City but because of the bad state of the Benin-Auchi-Okenne Highway, they decided to travel through Igueben and they were said to have been attacked at Ewosa before Ekpon near Ebele in Igueben local government area.
The incident was said to have occurred around 2 pm on Friday and sources from Edo North area said the Toyota Sienna van they were travelling in has been recovered from where it was abandoned.
A source said, “They were on their way to Benin but because of the bad state of portions along the Auchi – Benin road, they decided to pass through Igueben to cut off the bad spots but unfortunately the incident happened around Ewossa before Ekpon.”
The commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed confirmed the incident to newsmen and said a combined operation of security agencies in the state were out to apprehend the abductors.
The kidnappers as at the time of filing in this report are yet to make contacts with families of the victims.
MOST READ
Border Restriction: Customs Clamps Down On Car Marts In Lagos
Borno Gov Releases Gratuities For 2nd Batch Of 1,000 Retirees
Much Ado About Lawmakers’ Jumbo Pay And Funds Retirement
NAF Bags Int’l PR Golden World Award
NASU Threatens To Withdraw Services From WAEC Offices Nationwide
N90bn Allegation: CAN Did Not Endorse Corruption – Ayokunle
Bayelsa Guber: I’m Authentic Flag-bearer Of APC, Says Lyon
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Pilot Narrates 3-Day Ordeal With Plane Hijackers
- NEWS24 hours ago
NCAA Bars Carriage Of MacBook PRO Inflight
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
No Going Back On Border Closure – Immigration
- COLUMNS24 hours ago
El-Rufai Goes To School
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Independence: War Veterans Hail President Over Welfare Package
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
PMB Condemns Abuse Of Children In Kaduna House Of Torture
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Miyetti Allah Backs Kogi Gov’s Re-election Bid
- EDITORIAL24 hours ago
Impact Of CBN’s Agricultural Policy