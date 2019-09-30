Onitsha Set For Cultural Immersion As Ofala Festival Takes Off

The Onitsha Kingdom in South East Nigeria is agog with excitement as the commercial town awaits the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe to flag off the activities of 2019 edition of the annual Ofala festival.

Globacom is the major corporate sponsor of the event, and has been doing so for the past eight years, a phenomenon that has helped to upscale the festival to a world class tourism event.

The main Ofala features a display of royal dances, tributes, parades and music running over two days commencing on October 11 till 12. However, the activities of the festival has now been increased to include other events, to make it 10 days of unstoppable fun and entertainment for both visitors and residents.

A joint statement issued by the Ofala Steering Committee and Globacom, explained that the 2019 Ofala events will now have the Onitsha City Marathon, organised by the Onitsha Business School. The 21-kilometre road race has been approved by both the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

This takes place on Saturday, October 5 and renowned international marathoners particularly from countries with road racing records like Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda and Diaspora Nigerian elite athletes have registered for the event.

The marathon will be followed by the Oreze Arts VII, a group art exhibition promoted by His Majesty’s Chimedie Museum Trust Foundation and supported by the National Gallery of Art. The works of 250 Artists from various parts of the world are planned to be on display at the show which will run from October 9 to 13.

Frank Ugiomoh, Professor of Art History and Theory, Department of Fine Art and Design, University of Port Harcourt will be the special guest of honour at the opening ceremony of the art exhibition.

A panel of discussion on the Role of Art in Community Enlightenment, Cohesion and Development will form part of the exhibition.

Panelists include such artists like Tayo Adenaike, Obiora Anidi, and Nneka Odoh. Others are art collector Hakeem Adedeji, and art curator Iheanyi Onwuegbucha.

About 2000 persons are expected to participate in the Ofala Youth Carnival, which is scheduled for Thursday, October 10. Now in its seventh year, the carnival holds under the auspices of the Onitsha Ado Youth Council and showcases the rich cultural heritage of Onitsha.

The activities will be rounded off with a Royal Banquet, organised by Globacom in honour of the Obi of Onitsha. The banquet will be held at the Dolly Hills Hotel, Onitsha, on Monday, October 14.

The statement went further to reiterate that both Onicha Ado NIdu and Globacom looked forward to a continued partnership such that Globacom as major sponsor would continue to expand the scope of the festival.

The Ofala has recently been endorsed by the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, the apex tourism Regulatory Agency in the country as a major Nigerian Festival.