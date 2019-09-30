Salary C’tee Discovers Fresh Leakage In Payment

The Niger state chairman, committee on civil servants salary management and verification, Engr. Ibrahim Mohammed Panti has disclosed the existence of sharp practices during the compilation of the state’s workers salaries.

Eng Panto who stated this over the weekend in Minna, noted that that only 42 out of 92 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) submitted their staff list for verification.

He warned that any of the MDA’s that refused to submit their list may not collect October salary.

Panto said that the discrepancies discovered in the course of the committees work included duplication of Bank Verification Number(BVN), multiple bank accounts number of some staff, duplication of civil servant control and identification numbers as well as some staff names appearing in payment vouchers but could not be found in the nominal staff role with the office of the Head of Service (HoS).

The committee chairman noted that discrepancies was also found in the payment of staff grade levels, due to the different figures in the payment vouchers and the actual salaries in the staff nominal role.

Engr. Panti emphasised that the exercise was to block the leakages in salary payment to civil servants and not to witchhunt anyone, adding that any staff that feel aggrieved or affected by the exercise negatively was free to approach the committee.

He observed that upon completion of the exercise that government might be in a position to implement the N30, 000 new minimum wage while urging stakeholders in the payment of salaries to cooperate with the committee to ensure the success of the exercise.