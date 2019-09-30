Suspected Robbers Stoned To Death In Benue

Three men suspected to be armed robbers were yesterday stoned to death by angry mob in Ushongo town for staging a road block operation in the area.

The suspect’s names were listed as Terkaa Jabi, alias Gajere, Terkimbir Iorbunde Ahungwaor, and Paul Mbailuior Damsa.

According to sources, the three suspects were said to have incurred the wrath of the community when they trailed a vehicle coming from Cross River and attacked the passengers early morning on Sunday, close to the house of the district head of Mbayegh, Chief Nathaniel Hoyo.

Eyewitnesses stated that Chief Hoyo called the police on phone and also mobilised youths to chase the attackers who ran into the hills in the surrounding area and hid in one of the caves.

They said a mobile police team and operatives of Operation Zenda later joined the youths to comb the hills and cave where they arrested the suspects.

Our correspondent gathered that there was spontaneous outrage from the community against the suspects, as their attack came few days after the police arrested, killed and buried kidnapped syndicate and as well as exhumed bodies of kidnapped victims from the area, which attracted the visit of Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom and the commissioner of Police Mukaddas Garba.

Sources told our correspondent that the angry mob stoned the suspects and dragged them along the road before the police took their bodies and displayed at the Ushongo police station.

Ushongo local government Caretaker chairman, Bemsen Agugu, who also visited the police station commended the youths and community leaders from the area for rising up to the security challenges facing the local government.

He assured of his council’s readiness to partner with communities to rid his local government of crime.

Mbayegh district head, Chief Hoyo, appealed to youths in the area to desist from crime and engage in productive activities, which he said that God would bless and prosper rather than taking to crime, which would lead them to untimely death similar to that of the suspects.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene who confirmed the incidence said that what happened in Ushongo was not a lynch but continuation of the earlier operation to rid the area of criminal elements.

It would be recalled that the police had few days ago discovered a ‘kill and bury’ kidnapped syndicate in the same area, where corpses of several people who were killed and buried by the syndicate were exhumed.