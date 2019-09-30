Therapy Misuse Threatens Treatment Of Malnourished IDPs

Ignorance and misuse of appetite therapy, Ready To Use Therapeutic Food ( RTUF) provided by the United Nations Children Emergency Fund ( UNICEF) and Department For International Development (DFID) for the treatment of malnourished children at the various internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in Borno State, has posed a threat to survival of the beneficiaries.

This is as a result of mothers to the malnourished children using their sick children moving from Centre to Centre in the camps collecting the RTUF package for sell to buyers of the product.

The unfortunate situation is that while the RTUF is said to enhance the dietary needs of the Malnourished IDPs , the taking and consumption of the product by an adult is unhealthy.

The unwholesome practice of these mothers according to a health worker in the Farm Centre IDPs camp, in Maiduguri visited by LEADERSHIP, is shorting the proportion that should have been administered to the malnourished children.

Zara Bako , a Community Based Management of Acute Malnutrition ( CBMAM) provider in the Farm Centre IDPs camp , disclosed that the activities of the mothers of the malnourished IDPs children moving from Centre to Centre for the RTUF in order to sell or use for themselves is rampant in the camp.

She noted that the cruelty in the whole act is that the mothers rather than administering the products to their sick children resort to selling them to willing buyers.

She added that due to the dubious acts of the women, the Centre at a time exhausted 86 RTUF on 53 cases before they realised the women were collecting double ration.

But she said upon discovering the antics of the women, the centre adopted a measure where photo of a mother to any malnourished IDPs brought to the camp is taken to avoid duplication.

Bako said the age bracket of children receiving the treatment ranges from 6 to 59 months.

She explained that those at the risk of dying from malnutrition fall within this age bracket .

She described the RTUF therapy as having high concentration of energy, protein that serves as treatment food , of which once it is given to the malnourished child without medical complication, the child gets well .