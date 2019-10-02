Anp Chairman Tasks Nigerians On Patriotism

As Nigeria clocks 59 years of attaining independence, the national chairman of the Alliance National Party (ANP) Asiwaju Mashood Shittu, has implored Nigerians to embrace peace, harmony and patriotism.

Speaking at a press conference held in the party secretariat, Asiwaju Shittu called on Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion to seek for an alternative party affiliations and membership rather than monopolizing their interests in major parties that doesn’t take their lives and interests important.

“Presently, my party, the Alliance National Party (ANP) possess all it takes to accommodate willing Nigerians in order to redress faulty infrastructure, educational, social, health, power, youth, international sectors that are presently dilapidated. From independence in 1960, no human capacity development has been achieved other than those of Alhaji Lateef Jakande’s free education in Lagos state during the second republic and the sponsoring of teeming youths by the then Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso administration in Kano state to acquire more skills in information technology, piloting, engineering, architectural and other professional fields abroad,” he said.

Speaking further, Shittu said as citizens, Nigerians must not mortgage their future by thinking that it is only the APC and PDP that can change their fortunes and take the country to the Promised Land.

“There are 91 political parties in the country, as such, I don’t mind if before 2023, my party produces the President, senate President and half of Nigerian State Governors. This depends on the readiness, preparedness and waking further commitment of Nigerians to register their memberships with other parties. Our unity remains, united we stand, divided we fall,” he added.