Brussels Conference: Trade Unions To Discuss New Strategies For Improved Migration Governance
Network of trade unions on migration from Africa and Europe will on Thursday converge in Brussels, Belgium to discuss and develop common strategies to improve migration governance
The conference is coming at a time when International Labour Orgs station (ILO) statistics put an estimate of global migrant workers at over 164 million people
LEADRRSHIP reports that there is a growing demand for participation of trade unions in the protection of migrant workers’ rights and for increased participation in migration governance process
The two-day conference is being put together by the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) with support from RSMMS, ATUMET and ETUC Union Migration Network
According to the organiser, the conference will help to build common strategies for promoting and defending the rights of all migrant workers and securing decent work for all
