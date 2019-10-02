EDUCATION
Delta Govt To Spend N381m On 2018/2019 Bursary Scheme
The Government of Delta has approved 381 million naira for the 2018/2019 bursary scheme for students in higher institutions.
The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, made this known while briefing newsmen on the outcome of State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday in Asaba.
Aniagwu, who was in company with the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika said that the state government approved that over 17,000 students benefit from the assistance.
“Government has approved the sum of 381 million naira for the 2018/2019 bursary scheme for students of Delta State origin in higher institutions in the country. Over 17,000 students will benefit from this scheme from the over 24,000 students that applied.
He disclosed that government has also approved the recertification of all co-operative societies in the state to ensure that they meet best practices and they truly reflect the yearnings and aspirations of their members.
Aniagwu also disclosed that EXCO has approved the reorganization of the Ministry of Oil and Gas with the creation of additional six departments to ensure that the Ministry meet up its mandate of monitoring the activities of the oil sector in the state.
While expressing government’s concern on environmental cleaning, the commissioner said that government would soon embark on the clearance of illegal structures on our highways to ensure safety of motorists and other deltans on these roads.
On the palliative measures on ‘federal roads, he said that the state government would continue to carry out the repairs of the roads as they impact more on the state economy and the lives of deltans.
