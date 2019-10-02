COVER STORIES
FG Marks Low-key Independence Anniversary
The federal government yesterday celebrated Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary without the usual fanfare at the presidential villa, Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari, who arrived at the venue of the event at 9.59am, inspected the quarter guards, and walked to the villa forecourt to receive the national salute which was followed by the rendition of the National Anthem.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who came to the venue before the president, was ushered in at 9.50am.
Diplomats from Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), among other dignitaries, were at the Aso Rock to celebrate with Nigeria.
The highlight of the ceremony was the presidential change of guard from 177 Guard Battalion to 7th Battalion of the Guards Brigade, marking the occasion at the forecourt of the State House.
President Buhari, however, did not make a public speech during the ceremony which started at 10 am and lasted for almost two hours
The the anniversary celebration was the first in the second term of the administration of President Buhari.
While the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, came to the venue at 9.46am, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, arrived at the venue at 9.44am.
Other dignitaries at the ceremony were the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the inspector- general of police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello.
Others were the service chiefs and top government functionaries, and members of the diplomatic corps.
There was also a 21-gun salute as part of military tradition in the honour of President Buhari.
The ceremony witnessed the inspection of the new Guard/Quarter Guard, silent drills, colour party, posting of sentries and weapons and uniform inspections to ensure conformity with military standards.
Shortly after the event, President Buhari signed the anniversary register, released the pigeons from cage before he was joined by some dignitaries to cut the anniversary cake.
The low key celebration replaced the full military parade, drills and entertainments, which used to hold at the Eagle Square, Abuja.
President Buhari had earlier in the day addressed the citizens via a nationwide broadcast.
MOST READ
322 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya
344-year-old Africa’s Oldest Tortoise Dies In Ogbomoso Palace
Strike: Frank Flays Labour Leaders Over Minimum Wage
Governors Who Failed To Install Successors
NASS Raises 2020 Budget To N10.7trn
Minimum Wage: We May Sack To Meet Labour’s Demands – FG
Bauchi Assets Recovery C’ttee Indicts Ex-Govs Abubakar, Yuguda
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gov Obaseki And Changing Narrative In Edo
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Popularity Of APC Candidate, Cause Of Dickson, PDP Fear – Oshiomhole
-
RELIGION24 hours ago
VP Now A Good Christian
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Kogi Guber: SDP Faults INEC Over Disqualification Of Its Candidate
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gov Obaseki And Changing Narrative In Edo
-
NEWS22 hours ago
In S’Africa, PMB Says Killing Of Nigerians Unacceptable
-
NEWS24 hours ago
PMB To Present 2020 Budget To NASS On Oct. 8
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Edo Govt, SAP Train 1,700 Teachers On Coding, Web Programming