FG Task Wealthy Nigerians On Humanitarian Intervention 

The federal government has called on philanthropists and wealthy Nigerians to continue to support the federal government through humanitarian intervention in all sectors of the country.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made the call at the flag-off of the first batch of 14 containers of medical equipment/supplies from MedShare Atlanta and 11 containers of books/educational materials from Books for Africa Atlanta Warehouse, USA.

The medical equipment and educational materials are set for shipment to Nigeria to aid the actualisation of health and educational programmes of the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation.

A statement by a member of the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, Sir Tony Obi, made available to journalists in Abuja, yesterday, disclosed that within the next 12 months, the Foundation will facilitate the procurement, shipment and distribution of 100 (40ft) containers each of Medical equipment/supplies and books/educational materials to Nigeria.

The materials and equipment are meant for distribution to federal, state, military/police hospitals on one hand and schools, colleges, universities and public libraries on the other hand.

Speaking further, the minister noted that President Muhammed Buhari was delighted with the humanitarian interventions of Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, especially in the areas of health and education.

According to Ehanire, the various interventions by the Foundation will, no doubt, impact positively on the primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare initiatives of the federal government of Nigeria.

He, therefore, applauded Sir Emeka Offor Foundation’s overseas partners including MedShare Atlanta and Books for Africa for their various roles in facilitating the shipment of healthcare and educational materials to Nigeria.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Emeka Offor, reiterated that as long as God continues to keep him alive, he will continue to intervene in critical areas of humanity to touch the lives of challenged communities.

He called on wealthy Nigerians and corporatate organizations to continue to support major areas of the Nigerian economy in order to provide succor to the less privilege in all nooks and crannies of the country, maintaining that the government cannot do everything alone.

The Federal government delegation that attended the flag-off of the first batch of 14 containers of medical equipment/supplies and educational materials included the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Health Abdullaziz Mashi and Consul General of Nigerian Mission in Atlanta, Hon Aishatu Aliyu Musa.