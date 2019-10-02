Ignore Detractors,Defend Nigeria’s Sovereignty, Group Tells DSS

Seventeen groups under the aegis of the Conference of Harmonised Civil Society Organisations have urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to ignore mounting criticisms of its operations and remain resolute in its defence of Nigeria’s sovereignty.

While describing the attacks on the DSS as sponsored, the CSOs said that those behind them were chasing shadows and restated their support for the security outfit to ensure the safety of all Nigerians instead of a few persons, who want to hold the country to ransom.

At a solidarity rally held at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, yesterday, the groups paid glowing tributes to other security agencies for their diligence in protecting life and property across the country.

Convener of the Save The State Movement (SSM), Comrade Solomon Semaka, who spoke with journalists on behalf of the 17 CSOs, explained that the rally was held to address the barrage of unwarranted criticisms of the country’s security agencies, particularly, the DSS.

Semaka alleged that some notable Nigerians attacking the DSS under the guise of human rights abuses as the agency carries out its “most legitimate, legal and proactive approach in recent times in defence of the nation were sponsored by the enemies of the state.”

He said that the security agencies, particularly the DSS had over the last five decades, dedicated themselves to the protection of individuals and the institution of state as one indivisible entity, adding that the sovereignty of Nigeria had been zealously guarded by the DSS in full complement of other sister agencies.

Semaka said: “This is the basis for our support to the organisation because as representatives of the masses, our interest is protected by the activities of the DSS and they must be commended.

Nevertheless, our duty as society watch dogs remain sacrosanct as can be reflected in previous instances where we held the agency and other security agencies to account for their actions. We are proud to have overcome compromise. Today, we are all united in solidarity only by the cord of national security which is under threat of a few individuals.”

He recalled that in the last couple of weeks, some unpatriotic Nigerians have been sponsored by selfish elements to cast spurious allegations against the DSS over the agency’s most legitimate, legal and proactive approach in recent times in defence of the country.

According to him, “one of such instances include the arrest, detention, and prosecution of certain individuals who have put it on record for several times of their determination and resolve to overthrow a lawfully constituted government using force and other terror-related antics. My dear compatriots, this is the highest level of treasonable felony and it behoves on us as Nigerians to rise in defence of our national unity and security once and for all.”