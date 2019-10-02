NEWS
Independence: Fmr Sun Trust Bank MD, Barde Felicitates With PMB, Gombe People
A former governorship aspirant in Gombe State, Muhammad Jibrin Barden, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the people of Gombe State on the 59th anniversary of the country.
In a terse message sent on Tuesday, Barde urged Nigerians to embrace positive change, rededicate themselves to God in other to achieve the goals of a united, prosperous and purposeful life and nation.
He also urged Nigerians to respond positively to the opportunities and challenges that are presenting its of as admonished by President Buhari.
Barde urged Gombe people to remain peaceful and steadfast and to always support the change agenda of the president.
The statement reads in part: ” Happy 59th Independence. May we all embrace positive change, rededicate ourselves to God to help us attain our goals of a united, prosperous and purposeful life and Nation as we respond to the opportunities and challenges of our times as admonished by our President & Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari.”
MOST READ
322 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya
344-year-old Africa’s Oldest Tortoise Dies In Ogbomoso Palace
Strike: Frank Flays Labour Leaders Over Minimum Wage
Governors Who Failed To Install Successors
NASS Raises 2020 Budget To N10.7trn
Minimum Wage: We May Sack To Meet Labour’s Demands – FG
Bauchi Assets Recovery C’ttee Indicts Ex-Govs Abubakar, Yuguda
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gov Obaseki And Changing Narrative In Edo
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Popularity Of APC Candidate, Cause Of Dickson, PDP Fear – Oshiomhole
-
RELIGION24 hours ago
VP Now A Good Christian
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Kogi Guber: SDP Faults INEC Over Disqualification Of Its Candidate
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gov Obaseki And Changing Narrative In Edo
-
NEWS22 hours ago
In S’Africa, PMB Says Killing Of Nigerians Unacceptable
-
NEWS24 hours ago
PMB To Present 2020 Budget To NASS On Oct. 8
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Edo Govt, SAP Train 1,700 Teachers On Coding, Web Programming