Independence: Fmr Sun Trust Bank MD, Barde Felicitates With PMB, Gombe People

A former governorship aspirant in Gombe State, Muhammad Jibrin Barden, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the people of Gombe State on the 59th anniversary of the country.

In a terse message sent on Tuesday, Barde urged Nigerians to embrace positive change, rededicate themselves to God in other to achieve the goals of a united, prosperous and purposeful life and nation.

He also urged Nigerians to respond positively to the opportunities and challenges that are presenting its of as admonished by President Buhari.

Barde urged Gombe people to remain peaceful and steadfast and to always support the change agenda of the president.

The statement reads in part: ” Happy 59th Independence. May we all embrace positive change, rededicate ourselves to God to help us attain our goals of a united, prosperous and purposeful life and Nation as we respond to the opportunities and challenges of our times as admonished by our President & Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari.”