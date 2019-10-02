Independence: Veteran Commends PMB’s Crusade Against Corruption As NOA Calls For Accountability 

The Chairman Nigerian Legion, Borno state Chapter, Col William Mamza (rtd) has commended president Muhammadu Buhari’s crusade against corruption in the country.

Col William also noted that Nigeria has achieved a lot under the present administration in terms infrastructural development, Agriculture and tackling of security challenges threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria.

The civil war veteran stated this on Monday in an interview with LEADERSHIP in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

He recalled how in his time in 1960 how they celebrated the Nigeria’s independence from the colonial masters running along streets flying the country’s flag in jubilation.

“From that time to this time, Iam 71 years old and I know that Nigeria has progressed a lot, despite the civil war that Nigeria fought and united for progress . But politicians has done a lot to the country, with massive corruption trailing the various past administrations, until the coming of president Muhammadu Buhari who restored dignity to governance through the wild crusade against corrupt politicians.

“It is the corruption that has left many of our youths unemployed. As Iam talking to you, I have four graduates in my home who have no job. Thanks to N-Power programme of the present administration to is putting smiles on their faces every month.

“So Nigeria has achieved a lot under the present administration. We can now produce motor like the innoson motor manufacturing company. In krabi, Kano and Ebonyi, rice is being produced at the rate that we might be exporting much in time to come”, col Mamza said.

He however regretted that despite their service to the nation, they are still collecting meagre pension for their service, hence he appealed to the federal government to review their pension to enable them meet the purchasing strength of their daily needs.

Similarly, appraising the progress made so far by Nigeria as a nation since after independence, the Borno state Coordinator, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Alhaji Yahya Imam, said Nigeria has achieved tremendous development since after independence.

He however said now is the time for Nigerians to reflect back and see how far they have gone as a nation and appreciate the foundation layed by founding fathers.

He called on the political class to fulfil promises made during the elections as he urged citizens to hold their leaders accountable.

Alhaji Imam said:” We as Nigerians should at this time learn to hold our leaders accountable and responsible for their mandate. They must provide result at the end of every four years.

“As an Agency that advocates, we want to engage with the people to ensure that after a Community has been liberated by the military, crisis does not occur there again. That is rebuilding the mind of the people to accept the situation they found themselves.”

While noting that the Boko Haram crisis has created problem between people and their communities, he said NOA has created program of reintegration which is anchored on the rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement principle of the Borno state government.

“We will direct all our local officers, when they go home, to engage the communities in peace buildings and other activities so that people can understand each other, move together and pick their pieces.