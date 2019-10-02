NEWS
Insecurity : We Are Proactive To The Challenges – S/W Governors
Governors in the Southwest geo-political zone has said they are responding comprehensively to various security challenges facing the zone.
The governors through Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, said they are working in collaboration within themselves to re-jig the security architecture of the zone to respond adequately to new challenges.
Akeredolu, who doubles as Chairman of Southwest Governors Forum, disclosed this on Wednesday in Akure during a church service for the state’s covenant renewal day 2019.
The Governor who was represented by his deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi said, “It is no longer news that out country is going through security challenges. Therefore, all hands must be on deck to salvage it together.
“We are doing our best to respond comprehensively to the new challenges. Ondo State is working in collaboration with sister states in Southwestern zone to re-jig the security architecture of the zone to make it respond adequately to the new challenges.
“Government has never relented on its efforts to curb crime and criminalities within our boundaries. We will continue this until out people can sleep with their two eyes closed.
“Nigeria must survive its challenges and it is possible if we all agree and pray together in unison,” he said.
The Governor who described the church service as an opportunity to renew strength and pray to God for future life the state,said no government or organisation could achieve craved height.
He recommended that other states of the Federation and the Federal Government should renew their covenant with God on yearly basis.
His words :”There is, therefore, a compelling need for collaboration of all stakeholders in the task of building a virile and egalitarian society.
“It is indeed heartening to be in the presence of several eminent spiritual leaders of Christian body for 2019 edition of this special programme.
“It will be recalled that I gladly participated in the last edition, because we know that our dear state and indeed Nigeria needs continuous prayers.
“Our administration since inception has partnered the Ondo State chapters of PFN,CAN and other groups, in almost all their programmes and events.”
