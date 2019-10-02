Kogi Guber: YPP Candidate Aisha Audu Promises To Tackle Poverty

…….vows to tackle poverty, infrastructural deficit, corruption, restore peace in the state if elected Governor

The former first lady of Kogi State and candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP), Mrs Aisha Abubakar Audu has vowed to tackle poverty, corruption and all forms of social vices in Kogi State if elected Governor on November 16, gubernatorial election.

A statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday by her Media office, noted that Prof Audu would soon commence political activities across the three Senatorial districts of the State.

The statement said, Prof. Audu who has been in grassroot politics noted that Kogi State has what it takes to be coordinated into a workable system, saying that as a former first lady, she has the solution to the current economic and social malaise on her palms.

On the party structure across the local governments, she said that the “YPP has deepened its root in past months in Kogi State”, adding that the party has become a household name.

The statement further added that the political structure of her late husband would be incorporated into the party in order to drive the vision of the state.

“The late Abubakar Audu/Faleke political family would be part of the structure in order to bring to reality what the late Audu would have accomplished for the state before he died”, the statement noted.

The statement further explained that Prof. Audu whose name was among the three female candidates out of the twenty four others has been working underground for the success of the party.

“She has scaled through the Independent National Electoral Commission process; her name has been published as a candidate. It’s now time for electorate in Kogi State to rally round her, the state added.

Prof Audu who hailed from Kogi East was among the three female candidates on INEC’s final list to contest November 16 gubernatorial election with Mr. Suleiman Ozigi from the Central Senatorial district as running mate.