Lightning Strikes Father, Two Children Death

Three family members have lost their lives after lightning struck in Ethiopia’s Amhara regional state, located in the northern part of the country.

Dejen Wodage, Chief Police Inspector of Waghimera zone in Amhara regional state, on Wednesday, said a lightning strike on a residential house on left a father and his two children dead.

Ethiopia News Agency quoted Wodage as saying a four-year-old child, who was badly injured in the lightning, is currently being treated in a nearby medical facility.

Ethiopia is in the midst of a rainy season, which started in July, and is expected to last until early October.

The season occasionally causes landslides and lightning strikes in some parts of the East African country.