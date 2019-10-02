NEWS
Lightning Strikes Father, Two Children Death
Three family members have lost their lives after lightning struck in Ethiopia’s Amhara regional state, located in the northern part of the country.
Ethiopia News Agency quoted Wodage as saying a four-year-old child, who was badly injured in the lightning, is currently being treated in a nearby medical facility.
Ethiopia is in the midst of a rainy season, which started in July, and is expected to last until early October.
The season occasionally causes landslides and lightning strikes in some parts of the East African country.
MOST READ
322 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya
344-year-old Africa’s Oldest Tortoise Dies In Ogbomoso Palace
Strike: Frank Flays Labour Leaders Over Minimum Wage
Governors Who Failed To Install Successors
NASS Raises 2020 Budget To N10.7trn
Minimum Wage: We May Sack To Meet Labour’s Demands – FG
Bauchi Assets Recovery C’ttee Indicts Ex-Govs Abubakar, Yuguda
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gov Obaseki And Changing Narrative In Edo
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Popularity Of APC Candidate, Cause Of Dickson, PDP Fear – Oshiomhole
-
RELIGION24 hours ago
VP Now A Good Christian
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Kogi Guber: SDP Faults INEC Over Disqualification Of Its Candidate
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gov Obaseki And Changing Narrative In Edo
-
NEWS22 hours ago
In S’Africa, PMB Says Killing Of Nigerians Unacceptable
-
NEWS24 hours ago
PMB To Present 2020 Budget To NASS On Oct. 8
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Edo Govt, SAP Train 1,700 Teachers On Coding, Web Programming