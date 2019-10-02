Mainstreaming Constituency Needs Assessment Into Legislative Agenda

Barely three months in office, the member of the House of Representatives from Zuru/Fakai/Danko-Wasugu/Sakaba federal constituency of Kebbi state, Hon Kabir Ibrahim Tukura, organised a constituency town hall meeting to articulate the needs of his people towards forming a legislative agenda. The town hall meeting is the first of its kind in the history of Zuru emirate, ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, who was in Zuru, reports

Although the 9th National Assembly is yet to rollout its legislative agenda, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi, Gbajabiamila has consistently declared that constituency engagement would be top priorities of the House.

He also declared that the 9th House of Representatives will bridge the gap between constituency needs and solutions. This can only be achieved by a robust engagement with local communities which the 360 members of the green chamber represents.

Gbajabiamila, in his address at the resumption of plenary on the 17th September, after the annual recess of the House, noted that an ad-hoc committee on the Legislative Agenda for the 9th House of Representatives have completed their assignment and submitted their report. The report, according to Gbajabiamila will be tabled before the House for debate, amendment and adoption, to form an agenda that will serve as touchstone in this 9th Assembly.

“I look forward to a passionate and well-thought-out debate when the House meets to consider the draft Agenda,” the Speaker said.

However, since the key aspect of constituency engagement is believed to be sacrosanct, the member representing Zuru/Fakai/Danko-Wasugu/Sakaba federal constituency, Hon Kabir Ibrahim Tukura with the support of Youth Initiative For Advocacy Growth & Advancement (YIAGA), has taken the lead, by organising a town hall meeting after about 100 days in office.

While explaining the rationale behind the initiative, Tukura in his welcome address at the maiden stakeholders’ consultative forum, said the gathering creates another opportunity to relate with leaders of various groups, so as to understand their pressing needs.

“The essence of this is to guide me to ensure that at all times in Abuja, I always put forward these most pressing needs before the federal government. I urge you therefore to feel free to express your views on what our people truly desire and want,” he said.

Tukura noted that while the basic functions of a legislator includes representation, legislation and oversight. Nevertheless, as the representative of his people, he would always ensure that the needs of his people, as aggregated in such fora receives adequate attention.

“I will always ensure that even when issues outside my jurisdiction come up, we will lobby the necessary agencies and organisations to ensure that our needs are met,” Tukura said.

According to him, after the meeting, the challenges faced in the constituency will be documented and addressed and suggestions will be received.

Chairman, House committee on media and public affairs, Hon Benjamin Kalu who attended the town hall meeting themed; “setting a legislative agenda and constituency needs assessment,” noted the 9th House has resolved to bridge the gap between constituency needs and solutions. He added that regular and periodic constituency engagement would ensure people oriented legislative activities.

“This is a very important day in the political history of Kebbi state and northern Nigeria. The programme is inline with the legislative agenda of the 9th Assembly, and the Speaker has repeatedly said we will bridge the gap between constituency needs and solutions, but to effectively achieve this, we must hear from our constituents,” Kalu said.

While commending Tukura for taking the lead in the constituency engagement initiative of the 9th Assembly, Kalu pledge support of the House towards pressing forward the needs of the people, particularly as regards yearnings of the people for infrastructural and human capacity development.

“I want to commend Hon Kabir Tukura for doing exactly what he has done, this is how a representative should relate with his people, it should be a little bit out and a little bit back, so that we can have an appraisal session where you’ll report back to those who elected us. It is in the agenda of almost all members of the House, because the Speaker insisted that it must a one of the legislative agenda of the 9th Assembly. When you get to the House, you should fulfil the obligations of making laws as allowed by the constitution, you do the oversight functions, as allowed by the constitution, but more especially, we should fulfil that aspect that concerns the people, because the people are at the center of representation, that is the representative function,” he said.

According to Kalu, what Hon Tukura has done was to return and report to his people that this is how far he has fared in the House and this is the direction he is headed for in the few years to come.

“You could see that people are happy, you could see that they are not looking for his money, they were happy to see him and interact with him, and doing constituency needs analysis to know what exactly the needs of his people are,” Kalu observed.

He however assured that while the lawmakers delve into developmental concerns of their people, the core legislative functions will not suffer neglect.

“This does not mean that we are shying away from our oversight function or that we will rubberstamp every demand of the Executive arm of government, we are men of dignity, gathered from every corner of Nigeria. Most of us left our various professions as professionals and captain of industries, we cannot come and sit in the parliament just to be a rubberstamp, that is not possible. Starting from the Speaker, to all the members is the 9th Assembly, there is a focus that is required to make Nigeria better, we have a focus that is required to take the needs of our people to the National Assembly and bring solutions back to the constituencies. We are men of honor and cannot be rubberstamp to anybody,” he added.

Kalu also declared that the 9th House of Representatives will ensure and harmonious relationship with other arms of government, parti9the Executive arm in order to deliver dividends of democracy to their constituencies.

“One thing that we have decided to project is to have a smooth relationship between the arms of government, that does not mean that we are rubberstamping, it means that, though we are three arms of government, we are one government. Our functionality and expertise is not shown in the rancor and acrimony among the arms of government, its shown in the working together towards achieving nation building. We cannot be speaking from the right, while the Executive arms is speaking from the left, we are there to watch where they are crossing the line, so all arms of government are their to complement each other and achieve this ultimate purpose which is nation building,” he stated.

While speaking on behalf of Kebbi state caucus in the House, the member representing Bunza/Birnin kebbi/Kalgo federal constituency, Hon Muhammed Yakubu Bello admitted that the town hall meeting was the first of its kind in Zuru emirate and it is worthy of emulation.

“As participants observed, this is the first time such a town hall meeting is happening in this federal constituency. An elected representative should sit with his people, and allow them to ask him questions. It is a very good initiative that we all should emulate in our various constituencies, so that people will know what we are doing in Abuja.

“We have Kebbi state caucus in the House, and these are the types of issues we discuss, we informed and sensitize our colleagues on the importance of interacting with our people. We should not be detached from them after elections. I do that a lot, I go round my constituency and get information, if there is anything, I should act on, I take it up immediately,” he said.

The member representing Iseyin/ Itesiwaju/ Iwajowa and Kajola federal constituency of Oyo state, Hon Shina Abiola Peller, while commending the initiative, said lawmakers are ready to support each other towards achieving a common goal. Peller noted that such gathering provides an opportunity for lawmakers to receive accolades for what they have done so far and a sense of direction to do what is yet to be done.

“We have come here to support Hon Kabir Tukura on his maiden feedback meeting. It is very important to create an avenue for our people to reach out to us, and do checks on the quality of our representation periodically. When we give such opportunities for our constituents, we will be able to get accolades for what we have done right and get corrections for what we have done wrong, and at the same time, they will be able to give us a clear sense of direction on the issues that are affecting them.

“As we are here, we have been able to identify one of the major challenges, which is the need for quality education. I am sure that Hon Tukura will be doing all he can and we as his colleagues will be giving him the support hand that he requires to be able to deliver the dividends of democracy to his people,” Peller said.

A community leader in Zuru, Mohammamd Danjuma Dago, while speaking to the several demands put forward by various socio-cultural organisations, faith-based groups , youth development groups, artisans and professional bodies as well as people living with disabilities, noted that every member of the society has a role to play in societal development.

Dago in his conclusion, said: “Whether you are in politics a a member of the ruling party or the opposition party or you are not even engaged in partisan politics, as a citizen, we a have a duty to support our leaders to ensure that they succeed. Even if you don’t live here in Zuru, your parents or relatives are probably here, so we have to charge them to support Hon Tukura to achieve developmental strides. I am very happy that Tukura has started on a very good note.

“Hon Tukura, you must open his ears as listen to everybody, listen to the good, the bad and the ugly and at the end of the day, take actions on the thoughts that you find useful.”