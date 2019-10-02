Navy Begins Enlightenment Of Graduates For DSSC

The Nigerian Navy has commenced the enlistment of graduates and HND holders through the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC).

The Director Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun in a statement said interested applicants, who must be Nigerians by birth, should possess a minimum of Second Class Upper Division for first degree holders and Upper Credit for HND holders.

He added that male applicants must not be less than 1.68 metres tall while female applicants must not be less than 1.65 metres in height.

The statement said applicants must possess NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate and should be between 22 and 28 years by 20 February 2020, except for Imams/ Chaplains and Medical Consultants who should not exceed 30 years and 40 years respectively by 20 February 2020.

He noted that for further enquiries, applicants should visit the Nigerian Navy Enlistment Portal www.joinnigeriannavy.com which is currently opened till 14 November 2019.

“Candidates are to note that all the processes ranging from online registration, aptitude test and the selection interview are FREE OF CHARGE,”

The statement however cautioned candidates to be wary of scammers and refrain from giving money to any individual under any guise.