NBA Partners ExxonMobil On Health Awareness, Youth Development 

The National Basketball Association (NBA), ExxonMobil in partnership with Africare, have taken health awareness campaign, leadership skill development to secondary school students in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The organisations carried out the campaign through the “Power Forward” programme, an initiative that uses basketball to create health awareness, develope leadership skills among Nigerian youth and positively imparting secondary school students within the FCT.

In the finals of this year’s event, being the sixth edition, students from 10 secondary schools participated in the boys and girl’s championship league with the winning school awarded N200,000 to foster development, preferrably within their locality.

The schools represented are Model Secondary school, Maitama, Rahinna Model School Jikwoyi, Raberto Schools, wuse 2, Divine Mercy Secondary School, Asokoro, Glisten int. Academy, Jahi and Total Child Model School, Dutse.

Others are Government Secondary School, Karu, Government Secondary School, Zone 3, Government Secondary School, Garki and Government Secondary School, airport.

Speaking at event, the Minister of Sport and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, who was represented by Dr. Paul Onyeudo, commended the organisations for the “Power Forward” initiative, especially their support for primary healthcare in the fight against malaria, awareness campaign on menstrual hygiene and environmental protection (air pollution).

Also speaking, a Board Member, FCT Secondary Education Board, Sunny Modenife, urged the organisations not to relent in the “Power Forward” basketball youth development and awareness campaign.

He said “as a board, we are truly aware that in the FCT we have 167 Junior Secondary Schools, as against 62 senior secondary schools. The last time we checked the statistics, our junior secondary school produced about 44,000 students but only 21,000 was admitted to Senior Secondary School. What happens to the other about 23,000? They are probably on the streets there and I tell you, many of them are talented”.

According to him, the campaign helps to discover and develop young talents who are in most cases school drop outs and are out there in the streets.

The event saw the presence of former NBA Champion, Festus Ezeli and the 2015 Afro basket Champion, Olumide Oyedeji, whom both through inspiration and motivation charged the student to be focused, deligent, respectful, responsible and show good leadership qualities in all their endeavors.

ExxonMobill, in its support programs since 2000, said it has distributed over 14 million bed nets, nearly 3 million diagnostic tests and more than 4 million antimalaria treatments, reaching more than 125 million people worldwide.

It also noted that the “Power Forward” initiative has cumulatively reached 65,000 youth in schools and vulnerable communities with life skills information and has provided more than 6,500 persons with malaria prevention strategies and treatments, established 20 hand wash stations to promote hygiene and promote exemplary leadership skills as well as trainin over 2,000 students, including 1100 direct beneficiaries and 900 peer influences from 30 schools in the FCT.