The Senate has felicitated with Nigerians on the country’s 59th independence anniversary, saying the nation shall be great again.

In a statement to mark the occasion sent to journalists on Monday by the chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, the Upper Legislative Chamber, which said although Nigeria is faced with challenges at the moment, expressed hope that it will soon be a thing of the past.

“The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria congratulates all compatriots both home and in the diaspora on the occasion of the 59th independence.

“Though there are challenges facing us as a nation, we are strengthened and hopeful in our collective resolve and spirit of brotherhood as Nigerians that all said, Nigeria shall be great. And as true people’s representatives, we stand by all actions necessary and sufficient to realize this Greatness.

“The 9th Senate, an indispensable stakeholder in our country’s blossoming democracy reaffirms once again, her total commitment to always provide quality representation and legislation that will enhance living standard for our people,” Adeyeye said.

He added that the Senate shall partner with the Executive, Judiciary, civil society organisations and NGOs, the media and every relevant stakeholder in the Nigeria Project to find lasting solution to the challenges the nation is currently facing.