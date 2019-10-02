NSE Market Capitalisation Hits N13.45trn In Q3

The Nigerian Stocks Exchange (NSE) market capitalisation which represents the market value of all listed companies closed the period under review at N13.450 trillion from N13.206 trillion at which it opened for trading activities on July 1, 2019.

However, weak investment by Nigerian equities market investors have continued to spur increased price volatility and apathy on the market in the third quarter (Q3) of the year, ended September 30, 2019.

The overall market performance measure, All-Share Index (ASI), which tracks the general market movement of all listed equities on the Exchange declined by 2,336.31 points or 7.80 per cent to close at 27,630.56 points as at September 30, 2019 from an opening of 29,966.87 points on July 1, 2019.

Also, sector performance was bearish as all indices closed the period on decline. NSE Lotus 11 index depreciated the most by 10.08 per cent in Q3, NSE Consumer Goods index followed with a decline of 9.96 per cent, while NSE 30 index shed 9.52 per cent.

Others are NSE Insurance, Banking, Pension, Oil and Gas, Premium Board, Industrial Goods and ASeM went down by 7.97 per cent, 7.68 per cent, 6.47 per cent, 5.81 per cent, 3.93 per cent, 1.32 per cent and 1.02 per cent in that order.

Capital market analysts are of the view that the bargain hunters, especially foreign portfolio investors, who dominate the market, traded cautiously during the period under review as selloffs persisted amidst growing insecurity and political tension from the delay in constitution of new cabinet by the federal government.

Even as President Muhammadu Buhari constituted his cabinet, market watchers still believed that investors, especially foreigners, were unlikely to make significant investment in the market until they had a clear picture of the policy direction of government.

This, according to them, is lack of vital information about what the economy direction is going to look like, which had left investors uncertain about what policies government would implement as regards the socio-political and economic environment.

Chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Ambrose Omordion said, “It was a mixed performance for Q3, 2019 on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as the quarter recorded two months of bear rally and one month marginal gain of average loss of 2.27 per cent for the period, which was as result of weak Q2 earnings reports, lack of economic direction as government in the appointment of minsters and slow implementation of 2019 budget. Coupled with the uncertainties surrounding the global economy.”

According to Omordion, despite the above and low liquidity in the system, the market in the month of August and September resisted decline as low valuation ahead of year end has gradually trigger buying interest on blue chip stocks that are selling at a discount.

“The last quarter of the year is expected to be positive as recent rates cut in the developed economy and markets will redirect flow of funds into emerging markets, implementation of the 60 per cent loan to deposit ratio by the banks, budget implementation and end year activities to liquidity that will drive equity prices because Q4 has always grew on the average of 1.8 per cent for the past 22 years.”

Managing director of Highcap Securities Limited, David Adonri said that “The low investors’ confidence in the economy depressed the capital market in Q3. There may be nothing to drive the Market in Q4. I am not optimistic.”

On his part, managing director, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, said policies of government would determine the return of foreign investors and an upturn in investment in the capital market, saying that the economic policies of the new government would make the capital market attractive or unattractive for investors, both local and international.

He said, “If government comes up with policies that make Nigerian instruments very attractive and then stabilizes the exchange rate or the exchange rate is at a level where foreign investors believe it will not depreciate materially further, then you will see the return of foreign investors, which may up their shares in the market.”

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said that the major contributory factor to the current downward trend of the market was the outflow of foreign investment. Acting director-general of SEC, SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, said recently that the outflow had led to sell pressure accumulating into depressed prices, saying that this was the reasons the Commission is mapping out strategies to build confidence in the market and encourage more retail investors.

Meanwhile, despite a challenging external environment, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) grew its total assets to N29.07 billion for its financial year ended, December 31, 2018. The NSE’s total assets grew from N26.69 billion in 2018 to N29.07 billion during the year under review. However, the year 2018 ended with a decline in Group revenues of eight per cent to N7.67 billion.

Speaking at the 58th annual general meeting yesterday in Lagos, the president, National Council of NSE, Mr. Abimbola Ogunbanjo said that “In line with global markets, our equities market experienced a decline in 2018.

“This trend, however, was counter balanced by the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s delivery of key initiatives for the development of the Nigerian capital market.” Ogunbanjo stated that throughout the year, the Exchange maintained a focus on transforming and reforming the market to be more efficient. He noted that “We expanded our focus on retail investor activity and in positioning the Exchange to deploy innovation to be agile, offering smart products and services.

“In 2018, we witnessed the Debt Management Office (DMO) list the pioneer N10.69 billion Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Sovereign Green Bond, and a N100 billion FGN ljarah Sukuk bond. This further asserted our aspiration as the platform for both the public and private sector to raise and to access capital, encouraging financial inclusion.”

He also said that “We made significant progress with the demutualisation process, with the demutualisation bill now signed into law and assented to by the President. “The successful completion of this project will ultimately position our market as a significant driver of socio-economic development.”

Chief executive officer of NSE, Oscar Onyema said that the NSE sustained a strong financial performance in spite of a myriad of macro-economic challenges including overall weak performance of the global capital market.