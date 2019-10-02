NEWS
Obaseki Meets Motor Dealers, Assures Of Exciting Prospects In Proposed Park
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured members of the Edo State Chapter of the Motor Dealers Association of Nigeria of exciting prospects for growth and partnerships in the proposed Benin Automobile Park in the state.
The governor said this while hosting the executive members of the association at Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital.
The governor explained that the idea of siting the Automobile Park in the state was to have an integrated automobile market that goes beyond the sale of just ‘second-hand’ vehicles.
Noting that the state government has acquired a 20 hectare land for the development of the proposed automobile park close to the Benin Industrial Park, he said, “We have done some preliminary design of the Automobile Park but we want to partner with the motor dealers association on the execution of the park.
“The park will accommodate motor dealers, with workshops and other supporting businesses such as spare parts sales, manufacturing and car testing services.”
He urged the association to look beyond the selling of ‘second hand’ vehicles and envision manufacturing of automobiles in Edo state, adding that the Government Science and Technical Colleges in the state are training manpower who would provide some of the needed technical expertise required in the automobile park.
“The automobile business is a key life of the economy and it is one area that can help us a lot in terms of economic growth. When you encourage more businesses to thrive, you will have more taxes to carry out developmental projects,” he added.
Earlier, the Edo State Chairman of the association, Elder Aisimiewe Isiramen, commended the governor for creating employment in the state through the establishment of the Benin Production Centre and other laudable initiatives.
He said, “We are seeing your developmental strides as the state continues to record unprecedented growth in different facets of the economy.”
Isiramen welcomed the state government’s move to link the association to the Automobile Park project.
Patron of the association, His Royal Highness, Stephen Imadoloyi, commended the governor for the initiative, adding that the strides of the governor were laudable and that members of the Motor Dealers Association are solidly behind him.
