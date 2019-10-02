Oil Prices Recover On Lower Output From US, Russia, OPEC

Oil prices rebounded yesterday on reports that output from the world’s largest producers fell during the third quarter, although resumption in Saudi Arabia’s supply and demand concerns, kept a lid on gains.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose 57 cents to $59.82 dollars a barrel by 0852 GMT, while the United States (US) West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was up 59 cents at $54.66 a barrel.

Front-month prices for both contracts posted their largest quarterly falls this year on Monday, hurt by a slowdown in global economic growth amid the US-China trade war.

“Although oil has been given every opportunity to jump well above $70 per barrel due to geopolitical events, the fact that it did not is telling,” Tamas Varga of oil brokerage PVM, said.

“It suggests that the market is not concerned about eventual supply shortages but worried about global recession and possibly about supply surplus next year,” he added.

Oil prices are likely to remain steady, with Brent averaging $65.19 a barrel and WTI $57.96 in 2019, as flagging demand outweighs supply shocks, a Reuters’ survey showed.

Output from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) fell to the lowest in eight years in September at 28.9 million bpd, down 750,000 bpd from August’s revised figure and the lowest monthly total since 2011, a Reuters’ survey indicated.

Output at the world’s two largest producers, the US and Russia, also fell in July and September respectively.

Russia’s output declined to 11.24 million bpd in September 1-29, down from 11.29 million bpd in the previous month, sources said, although it is still above the quotas set in an output deal between Russia and OPEC.

US crude oil output fell 276,000 bpd in July to 11.81 million bpd as federal offshore Gulf of Mexico production slid, according to a US Energy Information Administration monthly report released on Monday.

US production peaked at 12.12 million bpd in April.

News that Saudi Aramco has restored full oil production and capacity to the levels they were at before attacks on its facilities on September 14 weighed on oil prices on Monday. Saudi Arabia pumped about 9.78 million barrels per day (bpd) in August.

Meanwhile, US crude oil stockpiles likely rose 1.1 million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters’ poll showed on Monday.

S/Arabia, UAE Consider Investing In Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Sector

Meanwhile, the group managing director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has hinted of the readiness of Saudi Aramco and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to invest in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector value chain.

Representatives of ADNOC and NNPC are scheduled to meet today to discuss potential investments in Nigeria’s energy sector, S&P Global Platts quoted Kyari as saying at an energy conference in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to Kyari, both ADNOC and Aramco – the state oil giants of two of OPEC’s largest producers -are looking at opportunities to invest in Nigeria and are prepared to go into low-risk ventures.

The NNPC prefers investments in the midstream sector – in pipelines and refining, NNPC’s chief noted, as carried by S&P Global Platts.

The Saudi state giant is considering using Nigeria as a platform to sell gasoline in West Africa, he added.

Aramco and ADNOC are not directly offering any products to Nigeria, which relies on fuel imports -mostly from Europe -to meet its growing fuel demand.

Nigeria aims to pump as much as four million barrels of oil a day in six years’ time – a goal that analysts think may be too ambitious for the country to achieve.

At the conference in the UAE yesterday, Kyari said that Nigeria hopes it could boost its oil production to around three million bpd over the next two to three years.

The latest OPEC figures put Nigeria’s crude oil production at an average of 1.866 million bpd in August, up by 86,000 bpd from July.

Nigeria is also looking to Saudi Arabia to secure potential investments in its downstream sector.

Earlier this year, the then oil and energy ministers of Nigeria and Saudi Arabia met and expressed “the readiness of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to sign a definite and high value Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nigeria for oil sector development.”

A possible agreement will open the doors for Nigeria to “potentially benefit from Saudi Arabia’s and effectively, Saudi Aramco’s recent aggressive oil sector investments across the globe while serving as the nerve centre for its presence in sub-Saharan Africa,” Nigeria’s former petroleum resources minister, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, said in April.