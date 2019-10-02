NEWS
PMB Mourns NSCIA Deputy President-General, Babalola
President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on the passing of its Deputy President-General, Alhaji Sakariyahu Babalola.
The President in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu also extended sincere condolences to the family and friends of Alhaji Babalola and all Muslim Ummah who are mourning the loss of the accomplished businessman, whose life was defined by service to others.
For his contributions to the Islamic community in Nigeria, particularly in his capacity as the President-General of the Muslim Ummah of Southwest Nigeria (MUSWEN), President Buhari affirmed that Alhaji Babalola will be long remembered for promoting peace, generosity, and compassion.
The President prayed Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort all who mourn.
MOST READ
322 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya
344-year-old Africa’s Oldest Tortoise Dies In Ogbomoso Palace
Strike: Frank Flays Labour Leaders Over Minimum Wage
Governors Who Failed To Install Successors
NASS Raises 2020 Budget To N10.7trn
Minimum Wage: We May Sack To Meet Labour’s Demands – FG
Bauchi Assets Recovery C’ttee Indicts Ex-Govs Abubakar, Yuguda
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gov Obaseki And Changing Narrative In Edo
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Popularity Of APC Candidate, Cause Of Dickson, PDP Fear – Oshiomhole
-
RELIGION24 hours ago
VP Now A Good Christian
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Kogi Guber: SDP Faults INEC Over Disqualification Of Its Candidate
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gov Obaseki And Changing Narrative In Edo
-
NEWS22 hours ago
In S’Africa, PMB Says Killing Of Nigerians Unacceptable
-
NEWS24 hours ago
PMB To Present 2020 Budget To NASS On Oct. 8
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Edo Govt, SAP Train 1,700 Teachers On Coding, Web Programming