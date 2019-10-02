PMB Mourns NSCIA Deputy President-General, Babalola

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on the passing of its Deputy President-General, Alhaji Sakariyahu Babalola.

The President in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu also extended sincere condolences to the family and friends of Alhaji Babalola and all Muslim Ummah who are mourning the loss of the accomplished businessman, whose life was defined by service to others.

For his contributions to the Islamic community in Nigeria, particularly in his capacity as the President-General of the Muslim Ummah of Southwest Nigeria (MUSWEN), President Buhari affirmed that Alhaji Babalola will be long remembered for promoting peace, generosity, and compassion.

The President prayed Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort all who mourn.