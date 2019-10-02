NEWS
Presidency Dismisses Report On PMB’s Third Term
The Presidency has described as “internet-based gossip and un-informed media commentary”, insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari would embark on a third term ambition with effect from 2023
The Presidency in statement by Garba Shehu specifically said that Buhari would “serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023 – and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.”
He said, “The Presidency wishes to correct internet-based gossip and un-informed media commentary regarding presidential term limits, given credence by so-called support groups, staging street demonstrations asking President Muhammadu Buhari to do a third term.
“There are no circumstances – nor set of circumstances – under which President Buhari may seek to amend the Constitution regarding the two-term limit on holding office as President.
“President Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023 – and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.
There is not even the faintest possibility that this will change. It is important to note that there was a past attempt to change the constitution to allow for the-then incumbent president to stand for a third term.
“That attempt was wrong, unconstitutional – and rightly rebuffed. No such attempt will happen under this President.
“President Buhari is a democrat. He respects the constitution. Any activity aimed at altering the two-term limit will not succeed and shall never have his time nor support.”
