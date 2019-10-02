PWDs Urges PMB, NASS On Enforcement Of Rights

In order to ensure the protection of their rights as well as inclusion in national responsibilities, People Living With Disabilities (PWDs) have called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly (NASS) to enforce the implementation of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (prohibition) Act, 2018.

Executive Director of the Inclusive Friends as well as the Convener of the Access Nigeria Campaign, Miss Grace Jerry who made the call during the Fourth Quarterly Stakeholders Roundtable on Inclusive Elections in Nigeria, yesterday in Abuja also lamented that 8 months ago, the Act which was passed by the 8th National Assembly and signed into law by the president, till date, has not been implemention.

While urging the nation’s lawmakers to conduct oversights functions in the ministries and agencies of government that are to implement the employment quota provisions for qualified PWDs, the former Miss Wheelchair Nigeria called on the NASS to provide direct oversight on the Information Ministry to create awareness regarding the rights, respect as well as dignity and contributions of PWDs to the country.

Jerry who beckoned on President Buhari to establish a National Commission For PWDs so as to ensure that their immediate needs as well as operational plan of the implementation of the Act gets into motion, also made the following call:

“The NASS to ensure that they conduct oversights on appropriate agencies that new buildings have accessible facilities in line with the building codes. They should perform oversights on the Ministry of Aviation to ensure that all airliners working in Nigeria have lift trucks and isle chairs to enable persons on wheelchairs enter the aircraft without undergoing very derogatory practice of being carried in appropriate manner.”

“The NASS must also ensure that all public schools, whether primary, secondary or tertiary shall be made inclusive and accessible to all PWDs and to make Braille, sign language and other means of communication for PWDs part of our educational curriculum”, she said.

In his goodwill message, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu while revealing that the meeting will offer a veritable platform to critically appraise and take stock of the various electoral rights of the disadvantaged groups as well as their access and participation in the November 16th Governorship Elections in Bayelsa and Kogi, also elaborated that the meeting facilitate holistic review of the electoral inclusive policies and programmes that are in force to help identify success factors in Nigeria’s General Elections.

Represented by the National Commissioner and Chairman Outreach and Partnership Committee, INEC, Dr. Adekunle Ogunmola, the INEC boss revealed; “the Commission has undertaken the institutionalisation of some of its disadvantaged groups’ responsive electoral programmes. Practical steps had been taken to codify its various programmes to serve as strategic roadmaps for the sustainable implementation of its institutional intervention and support for the mainstreaming of disadvantaged group’s issues into electoral process, he said”.