2 FUDMA Students Die, 4 Injured In Auto Crash

No fewer than two students of Federal University Dutsin-ma, Katsina State, died and at least four others cheated death with various degrees of injuries in a fatal road accident along Katsina – Dutsin-ma highway and at a picnic to mark 59th independence anniversary of the country.

All the injured students are 200 Level Micro-Biology Department, a source said, adding that the female student, who is also a mother of three year son, accompanied by his nanny, Bilkisu Mijinyawa, was behind the wheel of her vehicle when she veered off the highway to avoid a head-on collision with an on-coming vehicle.

Investigations revealed that her car somersaulted into the bush before coming to a halt, leaving one of her classmates, Nana Fiddasi Muatapha, dead on the spot while her son escaped unhurt but his nanny and two other occupants of the car were not so lucky.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the students were going from the temporary campus of the institution to it permanent campus when the accident occurred around 10am on Monday at the sharp bend before a bridge close to their main campus.

It was also gathered that Nana Fiddasi Mustapha had since been buried In Dutsin-ma town after funeral rites following her father’s consent.

The spokesman of the university, Mallam Habibu Matazu, who confirmed the incident, said Bilkisu Maijinyawa was receiving treatment in the varsity health centre while others had were rushed to Gen Ahmadi Rimi Specialist Hospital Katsina following their conditions.

Similarly, it was a black Tuesday in the university as one of its students, Suleiman Aliyu Suleiman, of Level 100 Physics Electronics Department, died as hundreds of students were commemorating Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary by Dutsin-ma dam around 11.30am.

Suleiman’s corpse, according to the head of FUDMA media unit, Habibu Matazu, was recovered and taking to his home town, Funtua, for interment on Tuesday.