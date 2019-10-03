2 Ritualists In Police Net For Beheading Man’s Corpse In Osun

Two ritualists who allegedly beheaded the corpse of an octogenarian in Osogbo, Osun State capital are currently cooling their heels at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Osogbo.

It was gathered that the dastardly act occurred at Popo area, near Layan’s compound in Osogbo, capital of Osun State few days after the old man was buried.

Our Correspondent learnt nemesis caught up with them when a group of hunters accosted the five-man gang searched them and found the head of a human being kept in the bag of one of them.

The ritualists took to their heels immediately and the hunters chased them. Two of them were caught while three escaped.

It was gathered that the ritualists led by one Saani Ose opened up the grave of their victim, cut his head and covered the grave neatly.

The Osun State Commander of Hunters Group of Nigeria, Chief Hammed Nureni in a chat with newsmen said his men would cooperate with the police to ensure the arrest of the remaining three ritualists that escaped.

The hunters handed over the two men they apprehended to the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Dugbe Police Division.

The matter was moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at the headquarters of the Osun State Police Command.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Folasade Odoro confirmed the arrest and assured that the matter would be properly investigated.