3rd Term Agenda: PDP Cautions APC, Presidency
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the cabal in the Buhari Presidency against plots to push an alleged third term agenda for President Muhammadu Buhari.
The PDP described such as a dangerous underhand politics capable of derailing democracy and destabilising the nation.
The opposition party in a statement by its national publicity secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, berated the statements by the Presidency and the APC as “unhealthy ploy to introduce a repugnant issue into official discourse in a bid to give it a life and achieve its fruition in the political arena.”
The PDP added that “it is preposterous for the Presidency cabal and the APC to think that Nigerians cannot see through their shenanigan to import and elevate what they labeled as rumour and internet-based gossip, into official national discourse.
“Our party notes that Nigerians will not be surprised when, after the statements by the Presidency and APC, new groups surface to orchestrate more forceful agitations in the public space for the alteration of the 1999 Constitution to achieve an ignoble aim,” PDP said.
The PDP however cautioned the Presidency and the APC to note that “Nigerians are already aware of individuals and political interests in the Presidency cabal in addition to known APC agents who are behind the street demonstrations for a third term for President Buhari.
“The party invites Nigerians to note how, having been busted, the presidency cabal and the APC are now groping for ways to cover their trails by making frivolous allegations which directly point back to them.
“The party therefore urges President Muhammadu Buhari to personally speak out and immediately call his supporters to order as Nigerians will never allow anybody, no matter how highly placed, to alter any part of our constitution to serve a selfish interest.
“The PDP insists that this has become imperative in view of the series of constitutional violations and provocative undermining of our laws by the APC and power mongers in the Buhari Presidency,” the statement said.
