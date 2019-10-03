$9.6bn UK Judgement: Prompt Intervention Saved Nigeria From Forfeiting Assets – Lai Moh’d

The federal government’s prompt and proactive actions prevented the country from forfeiting $9.6bn assets to an Irish firm, P&ID, following a UK court judgement.

Information and culture minister, Lai Mohammed, who revealed this at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, also disclosed that the federal government’s team of lawyers had been instructed to seek a leave of the court against payment of $200 million as the condition attached to the stay of execution granted by the court

On the 250, 000 GBP payment to the Irish company, P&ID, he said: “Nigeria will be able to demand for a refund of the 250,000 GBP payment to P&ID where the government wins on the appeal. This fact is being hidden by those who have been spinning the London judgement in their own favour.”

According to the minister, the conditions imposed by the court for the stay of execution include that the federal government shall pay the sum of $200 million into the Court’s Fund Office within 60 days of the date of the order, in addition to the payment of 250,000 GBP, representing P&ID’s solicitors’ advance costs, within a period of 14 working days.

With the stay of execution, the minister said the federal government now had an unconditional permission to appeal against the decision of the Commercial Court recognising and converting the $9.6 billion arbitration award in favour of P&ID to a domestic judgement.

“The Nigerian government won a leave of the commercial court to appeal the judgment which P&ID had vehemently resisted.

“The court granted the federal government unconditional permission to appeal against its own decision, and the court rejected P&ID’s arguments that there was no basis for any appeal. On the contrary, the judge expressly recognised that the case was of major importance to the government and people of Nigeria, and that the federal government had a serious case to present to the Court of Appeal that his decision was wrong,” Mohammed stated.

He further asserted that all but one of the six proposed grounds of appeal by the Nigerian government were all allowed by the Commercial Court.

This, according Mohammed, signals is a huge success in the government’s effort to save the country’s national assets from forfeiture, as the court granted a stay of enforcement of its earlier order, pending determination of the appeal.

“The judge also granted the federal government a stay of any enforcement proceedings pending the determination of any appeal. He accepted the Federal Government’s evidence as to the weak financial status of P&ID and the fact that it was nothing more than an offshore company with no established business, staff or assets other than the arbitral award that it was trying to enforce and that it would be unable to repay the proceeds of any enforcement if the Court of Appeal overturned his decision granting leave to enforce the award,” he added.

“The federal government is pleased that the Judge fairly recognised the merits of its arguments and the true nature of P&ID and its strategy, and that he granted permission to appeal against his own decision and a stay pending appeal. The federal government looks forward to its day in court in the Court of Appeal, where it is confident that it will receive a fair hearing of its case and that the order permitting enforcement of the arbitral award will be set aside, “ he added.