NEWS
APC Loses CSO In Fatal Car Crash
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the demise of its Chief Security Officer (CSO), retired DSP Adamu Aso who passed away penultimate Tuesday after a fatal motor accident in Abuja.
The party in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja yesterday said the deceased was buried in Abuja, yesterday.
Issa-Onilu recalled that the late CSO served in the Nigerian Police Force for 35 years after joining the force in 1971 and retired in 2006 as a Deputy Superintendent of Police.
“He worked as Acting Chief Security Officer at the National Secretariat of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), one of the legacy parties that metamorphosed into the governing APC.
“Late DSP Adamu Aso who was born April 12, 1950 was married with children. He hailed from Yobe.
“The party will miss his experience, temperament and maturity in the discharge of his duties,” Issa-Onilu said.
He expressed the party’s deep condolences to his immediate family, the Nigeria Police Force and staff of the APC over the loss.
“We pray Almighty Allah to give us all the strength to bear the loss,” he said.
MOST READ
322 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya
344-year-old Africa’s Oldest Tortoise Dies In Ogbomoso Palace
Strike: Frank Flays Labour Leaders Over Minimum Wage
Governors Who Failed To Install Successors
NASS Raises 2020 Budget To N10.7trn
Minimum Wage: We May Sack To Meet Labour’s Demands – FG
Bauchi Assets Recovery C’ttee Indicts Ex-Govs Abubakar, Yuguda
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gov Obaseki And Changing Narrative In Edo
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Popularity Of APC Candidate, Cause Of Dickson, PDP Fear – Oshiomhole
-
RELIGION24 hours ago
VP Now A Good Christian
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Kogi Guber: SDP Faults INEC Over Disqualification Of Its Candidate
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gov Obaseki And Changing Narrative In Edo
-
NEWS22 hours ago
In S’Africa, PMB Says Killing Of Nigerians Unacceptable
-
NEWS24 hours ago
PMB To Present 2020 Budget To NASS On Oct. 8
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Edo Govt, SAP Train 1,700 Teachers On Coding, Web Programming