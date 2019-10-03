NEWS
Edo Govt, SAP Train 1,700 Teachers On Coding, Web Programming
The Edo State Government in partnership German tech giant, SAP and Coder In Africa (Coderina), has commenced training of over 1,700 public school teachers on coding and web programming.
The training is part of workshops across Africa to mark the Africa Code Week. It is also in line with Edo state government’s efforts to leverage Information Communication Technology (ICT), to boost digital literacy skills for secondary school teachers and students across the state.
Executive Director, Edo State Information and Communication Technology (ICTA), Yuwa Naps, said the trainers’ course is organised by the state’s Post Primary Education Board.
Naps added that the over 1700 teachers being trained will transfer the knowledge and skill to about 250,000 students across the state.
Head of Training Unit, Edo Information Communication Technology Agency (ICTA), Mrs Amen Ajayi, said “the session is aimed at training teachers on Programming Language (Scratch). They will cascade the skills acquired to students across different schools in state.”
The training programme will hold simultaneously at the Edo ICTA Training Center in Benin City and the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen Computer Based Test Center, in Usen, Ovia South-West Local Government Area.
Executive Director, Code In Africa, Mr Akinniyi Obaide, said the training will adequately equip students through their teachers with problem-solving skills, adding “the training will enable the children acquire basic coding skills, which they can leverage to build careers in technology in the near future.”
