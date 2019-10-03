Ganduje, Tanbuwal, Lalong Win At Tribunal

Governors Abdullahi Ganduje, Aminu Tambuwal and Simon Lalong of Kano, Sokoto and Plateau states, yesterday, had their elections affirmed by the state governorship election petition tribunal.

Kano State Election Petitions Tribunal presided over by Justice Halima Shamaki yesterday dismissed the petition filed before it by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its Abba Yusuf Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Justice Shamaki read the judgement said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has the onstitutional power to cancel elections where it is clear that such election is marred with irregularities.

Shamaki said there it would not be a subject of aguement for the petitioners to drag feet on the verdict of the electoral body.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos, yesterday, threw out the petition of the PDP and its candidate, Senator JT Useni for lack of merit, and accordingly upheld the victory of the APC and its candidate, Simon Lalong, in the February 23 governorship election in the state.

Chairman of the tribunal while reading the over four and a half hours unanimous ruling, said the petitioner failed to prove the grounds of its petition before the tribunal, and as such cannot expect the tribunal to do the work of the petitioner.

On fake credentials and lack of qualification to contest the election as brought against the APC candidate Simon Lalong, the tribunal, according to its chairman, Justice H. E. Saleeman, held that this was not “fundamental.”

Meanwhile Governor Simon Lalong has described his victory at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal as a victory for the entire people of the state and an affirmation of the mandate freely given to him in the last general election where his party the APC won resoundingly.

Governor Lalong in a statement issued in Jos and signed by the director of Press and Public Affairs Simon Makut Macham said the verdict of the tribunal clearly speaks of the unshaken confidence the electorate demonstrated when they massively voted for him and the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the last general elections.

According to the statement “The verdict of the election petition tribunal not only affirms our mandate, but also shows that we are all winners as the people of the state will now have seamless governance since the distractions of litigations are now settled”.

He again extended a hand of fellowship to the opposition PDP to join hands with him to rescue Plateau State from underdevelopment, insecurity and poverty and consolidate on the achievements of the last four years, saying “there is no winner or loser in this verdict, Plateau State is the winner”.

The governor assured the electorate that their votes will not be in vain as he has prepared a five-year Development Plan for the state which will drive the policy thrust of his final term anchored on peace; security and good governance; infrastructural development; and sustainable economic rebirth.

Lalong commended the tribunal for dispensing justice without fear or favour and said the decision is founded on sound legal grounds that cannot fail any test.

In the same vein the Sokoto state Election Petition Tribunal has declared Governor Aminu Tambuwal, as the duly elected governor of the state.

The Tribunal in its judgement dismissed the petition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Ahmed Aliyu, for lacking in merit and inability to establish non-compliance and the issue of over voting.

The petitioners are challenging the emergence of Tambuwal as governor, alleging that the election was marred by unlawful cancellation and illegal allocation of scores.

They also argued that state election was invalid by reason of not compliance substantially with the electoral act.

The three-man panel of justices of the tribunal led by Justice Abbas Bawale Abdullahi, held that when a person makes an assertion the burden of proof is on the petitioner to prove same, adding that any election conducted by INEC is dimmed to have been properly conducted until proven otherwise.

Other justices of the tribunal are Justice E.N. Anyadike and Kadi M.A. Oniye.

The Tribunal held that petitioners failed to prove issues of over voting even though the petitioners first 5 witnesses alleged over voting.

The Tribunal held that the evidence of the petitioners witnesses are at variance with their pleadings, adding that they admitted signing the result sheet from their polling units voluntarily as party agents.

The court further held that over voting can be shown where the result entered in a result sheet exceeds the number of accredited voters through a certified true copy of the result sheet and voters register tendered before the tribunal.

The Tribunal held that although the petitioners pleaded voters register there was no attempt to link same with the results tendered as evidence.

It also held that it is instructive to not that none of the petitioners witnesses pleaded same in their evidence.

According to the panel, one of the most conclusive proof of over voting is the voters register which is the only document a result sheet can be compared to.

On the issue of non-compliance with the electoral act in the conduct of the election against the petitioners, the tribunal dismissed the allegation for failure to prove same.

‘’The evidence of the petitioners witnesses especially witness number ten is hearsay evidence which cannot be given any value in court to prove any of the allegations.’’

The panel however overruled the objection of the petitioners against the documents tendered by the subpoenaed INEC staff who testified in favour of Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

It held that persons who were present when a document is made can give testimony on the said documents.