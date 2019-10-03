Group Urges Nigerian Youths To Participate In Governance

A good governance advocacy group, the Unity House Foundation (UHF) has called on Nigerian youths to participate actively in governance by asking questions on the day to day activities of the government.

UHF Convener, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, disclosed this in Port Harcourt, while speaking at the “October 1 Lecture”, organised by the group to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

The lecture was titled; “The Leadership Crisis In Nigeria; The Chicken and Egg Rule”, with the theme: “The Times Have Found Us To Keep Our Independence And Freedom.”

Wali stated that an average Nigerian believes that th country owes his an obligation to take care of him.

He said: “The average Isreali feels he owes his country an obligation defend it. But, an average Nigerian believes that the country owes him. That is why a Nigerian will gang up with some Irish firm to dupe Nigeria of $9.9billion.”

Speaking at the lecture, one of the panelists, Chukwudi Dimkpa, traced the leadership crisis plaguing Nigeria to the lack of trust among the leaders, saying that Nigeria’s problems started with the 1964 election.

Dimkpa said: “Election is the bane of Nigeria’s problem. It was the 1964 election that started the crisis that turned Nigeria upside down till today. Azikiwe, Tafawa-Balewa and Awolowo were very intelligent people who didn’t trust themselves.

“The leadership crisis in Nigeria has just been mistrust. What happened in 1964 is still happening today. Different generations but the same attitude. There has to be a generational change in our attitude starting from today.”

He said Nigeria was a business venture created by British traders and businessmen in 1900, pointing out that mistrust has been the bane of Nigerian leaders.

Dimkpa said: “We must appreciate where Nigeria is coming from. Nigeria was a business venture as at 1900. The British business men partitioned Nigeria into protectorates. British 855,000 Pounds to out the protectorates in place.

On his part, another penalist, Hamilton Tambari Sibe, said there is leadership crisis in Nigeria because the country did struggle for its independence like most African countries.

Sibe said: “Our Independence was on a platter of gold. We did not push for it. We were beneficiaries of the post-World War decisions. Most African countries struggle to get their independence. We are toiling with our own because we didn’t struggle for it.”

Also speaking, a legal practitioner, Golden Tamuno, said Nigeria’s effort to get independence in 1953, was thwarted by Nigerians who claimed that the country was not yet ripe for independence.

Tamuno said: “In the early days, we had councils that were ruling Nigeria even from outside Nigeria. Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Cameroun and Nigeria were ruled by one government with a foreign constitution