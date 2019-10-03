ENTERTAINMENT
Iconic Movie, The Enemy I Know Set To Hit Cinemas October 11
Block buster movie produced by veteran nollywood sensation, Rita Daniels would set Cinemas across the country on fire from October 11, 2019.
According to the mother of Nollywood fast-rising actress, Regina Daniels, the movie thriller is the first of its kind, produced to give Nigerian movie lovers a value for money.
Reeling out the synopsis, she noted that “it is about billionaire Anthony Adewale who died under suspicious circumstance. Every member of his family scramble for his wealth after his death. Who is the enemy within? Let’s find out at the cinemas.
“The movie would be hitting the cinemas on October 11, 2019. It has a very strong societal message. It is about the happenings in our everyday life
” We have so far invested over N150million in the movie product and with what we have invested, we know it is worth it.
Starring is Star Princess, Regina Daniels, Glo advert sensation, Sola Sobowale, nollywood veteran, Jide Kosoko, Ken Eric’s, Tana Adelena, Broda
Shaggi, hip hop star, Naira Marley, Nino, Woli Arole, Sammywest, Rita Daniels and others.
The movie was shot in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.
“The core lesson in the thriller is that your worst enemy can be very close to you.That person you feel is less important might be your saviour, always be focus”, Daniels said.
